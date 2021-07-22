Actor learns playing football star in Apple TV + ‘Ted Lasso’ series »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Phil Dunster has learned a lot from his character in “Ted Lasso” over the past two seasons.

In the series, he plays Jamie Tartt, who remains on a complicated course in the second season.

“Jamie, on the surface, is someone who is a very troubled and dark individual who sort of struggles with the darker elements of fame and his ego,” Dunster says. “He’s trying to figure out how to be a better person.”

“Ted Lasso” tells the story of an American football coach hired to lead a British football team (AFC Richmond) when he had no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he compensates with optimism, outsider determination and biscuit

s. The second season of the series premieres on Apple TV + on Friday, July 23.

At the end of the first season, AFC Richmond had been relegated despite huge improvements in performance. Coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, tendered his resignation, but it was rejected by club owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

When season two begins, AFC Richmond are in the midst of a long streak of ties. A penalty from Dani Rojas, played by Cristo Fernndez, looks set to break the drought, but instead results in a freak accident that leaves the Mexican happy, surprisingly plagued by guilt. This is a case of “yips”, which not even Lasso’s handcrafted wisdom can touch. Despite Lasso’s skepticism, professional sports psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, played by Sarah Niles, is brought in to help.

Lasso finds himself at a crossroads this season. He has just divorced, separated from his son and is struggling to turn the tide of the team. Although he is an expert at getting others to open up about their issues, his own pain remains deeply hidden.

Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, and Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, do their best to live happily ever after, but work, family, life, and more work don’t make it any easier. Jones thrives in his public relations role at club soccer as well as his side job, bringing awareness to the new dating app Bantr. With Kent’s career as a professional footballer now over, he tries to convince himself that he is just looking after his niece Phoebe and hanging out with yoga moms as he watches his rival and former teammate Jamie Tartt, played by Dunster, on the reality show “Lust Triumphs Over Everything.”

Dunster learned to be more assertive, thanks to Tartt’s character.

“I think Jamie strengthened his conviction,” he says. “He’s also a hard worker. Like, the guy clearly loves soccer. And he’s been playing football since he was 6, probably. And he is dedicated to becoming brilliant.

Dunster compares Tartt’s ambition to that of great athletes.

“If you look at the real greats, like Cristiano Ronaldo, someone who doesn’t stop until they’re the biggest,” he says. “Michael Jordan. Michael Phelps. Alex Morgan. You see these people who are so dedicated to the sport. I think you know Jamie is an incredibly hardworking person, if not a little misguided at times.”

Dunster had a few hurdles to overcome while playing the role.

One of them was breaking through the walls of Tartt.

“Jamie has so many walls,” he says. “Trying to find out why he’s so averse to openness and vulnerability. I’ve tried to understand the pressure Jamie feels. He’s been in the spotlight for a long time. person? How does that shape it? I’ve been on the journey alongside Jamie this season. It’s exciting.