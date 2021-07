Malayalam comedian KTS Padannayil dies; Pinarayi Vijayan says actor “mirrored the realities of life on screen” – Entertainment News, Firstpost

Starting his acting career as a theater artist in 1956, KTS Padannayil became active in Malayalam films in the 1990s.

Famous Malayalam film actor KTS Padannayil, known for his comedy roles, died of age-related illnesses in a hospital Thursday morning, film industry sources said. He was 88 years old. Padannayil had been undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital since July 19. He was later transferred to the cardiac unit where he breathed his last. “He was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit (ICU) and died at 6 a.m.,” said Sijo, the hospital’s public relations manager. The moment of the news. According to Mathrubhumi, the youngest of six children, studied at Saraswathi Vilasam School, Tripunithura, but had to interrupt his studies after the sixth grade due to financial constraints. Beginning his acting career as a stage artist decades ago, Padannayil became active in Malayalam films in the 1990s. He made his stage debut with the play Vivaha Dalal in 1956. His theatrical career spanned 50 years with leading theater companies such as Vaikom Malavika, Changanassery Geetha, Kollam Tuna, Attingal Padmashree and Edakochi Sargachethana,according to Mathrubhumi. Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, directed by Rajasenan was his first film. Padannayil has become a supporting actor in Malayalam films after his performance in films like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam(where his role as grandfather received much praise), Aadyathe Kanmani,Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava,and Help us improve this article or section by expanding it.During his film career spanning nearly two decades, Padannayil has appeared in over 60 films. Originally from the nearby town of Tripunithura, he has also appeared in more than a hundred comedy television series. He had run a small store in Tripunithura for a living. According to The Hindu, he used to recall that the store would provide him with a regular income as there was little guarantee for a stable income from the film industry. He is survived by his wife Remani and his children Syam, Swapna, Sannan and Sajan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister V Sivankutty regretted Padannayil’s disappearance. “Padannayil had portrayed characters who reflected the realities of life on screen”,The Hindu quotes Vijayan’s condolence message. With contributions from Press Trust of India.

