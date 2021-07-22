Entertainment
Loki Star Sophia Di Martino on How Brad & Angelina Inspired the Finale
Not so long ago, Loki director Kate herron reached out to the star of her 2017 short Defame with a proposal that would level them both in a major way. Herron and the team at Marvel Studios had set themselves a difficult task: They had to choose an actor who could convincingly play not just a romantic foil for Tom hiddlestonis often a passed out but never paired evil god, but also a full-fledged Loki variant as the series sought to establish a character named Sylvie as a female version of the MCU’s most beloved villain-turned-hero.
Ultimately, Marvel agreed with Herron that Sophia Di Martino, a relatively unknown actress in the United States, does the trick. Another Loki role may have bigger implications for the MCU as Herron says it all Vanity Show when was she at the table Jonathan majors got the job which can include many more movies and shows to come. But the casting of Herrons was most crucial to the success of this particular show, which hinges on the idea that it was at least as compelling as Hiddleston, who had decades of public goodwill to lean on.
In the end, Di Martino tied Hiddleston step by step. And while she may not have done it backwards and in heels, Sylvie is wearing very sensitive bootsDi Martino did successfully meet the demands of his punishing Marvel schedule and breast-feed her new baby at the same time.
Talk with Vanity fairs Always watch podcast a few days after the Loki broadcast finale, Di Martino dug into the intensive, romantic, action-packed confrontation between Loki and Sylvie, and a choice his character made that will reverberate throughout the MCU. Kate Herron also joined in a brief post-finale recording, which you can find in full in the recording below. Or scroll down to read highlights from our conversations.
