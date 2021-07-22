The full “male moon”, “thunder moon” Friday might appear red from the smoke

Full moon names come from a number of places, including Native American, American colonial, and European sources.

The moon could actually appear red or orange in parts of the United States due to smoke from wildfires in the west.

A full “buck” moon will rise in the southeastern sky after sunset on Friday, and smoke from wildfires burning in the west could make it appear red or orange in parts of the United States. It will reach its peak illumination at 10:37 p.m. ET.

Friday’s full moon will appear particularly large when it is close to the horizon because of the “moon illusion” when he looks taller there than when he’s high in the sky.

But unlike the past few months, the July full moon will not be a “super moon,” when the moon looks a bit bigger and brighter than usual because it is a bit closer to Earth than usual.

Milwaukee Bucks fans might be disappointed that the “buck” moon doesn’t appear in green to celebrate the team’s NBA Championship. But the moon’s names come from a number of places, including Native American, American colonial and European sources, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

For millennia, people around the world, including Native Americans in the eastern and central United States, have named the months after nature’s clues.

“The tribes kept track of the seasons by giving distinctive names to each recurring full moon,” the almanac said.

“The July full moon is called the buck’s moon because the antlers of the male deer (the males) are actively growing at that time. The males shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and larger set. impressive over the years by. “

The July full moon is also called the “thunder moon” because of the frequent thunderstorms in early summer, Gordon Johnston of NASA said.

Europe also has specific names for the July Full Moon:

“Europeans called it the hay moon for haymaking in June and July, and sometimes the mead moon (although this name and ‘honeymoon’ were also used for the full moon in June),” said Johnston.