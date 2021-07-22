Entertainment
New to Netflix: Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in August
So that she can have lost his concert As host of the UFC, TikTok influencer Addison Rae is still set to make her big screen debut with the 1999s remake. She is all that. She is joined by teen comedy star OG Rachael Leigh Cook like the mother of his character. (It’s unclear if Cook is reprising his role as Laney Spectacled Wallflower.) If that isn’t enough to inspire guilty pleasure, maybe Kourtney kardashians confirmed cameo will.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August:
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin game
The deep blue sea
The edge of seventeen
Ferris Buellers day off
Five feet apart
Friday night lights: Seasons 1-5
Good luck chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter x hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Start
Lincoln’s lawyer
Losers
The machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My girl
my daughter 2
The Internet
The original kings of comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Sea biscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray far away (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Top secret UFO projects: declassified (NETFLIX SERIES)
August 4
Consequences
American Masters: inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Z control: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Car Masters: From rust to wealth: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Cooking with Paris (NETFLIX SERIES)
August 6
Hit and run (NETFLIX SERIES)
Navarasa (NETFLIX SERIES)
Swarm (NETFLIX FILM)
Vivo (NETFLIX FILM)
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman king (Anime Netflix)
August 10
Gabby Dollhouse: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 11
Cooking team (NETFLIX SERIES)
The kissing booth 3 (NETFLIX FILM)
The asphalt goddess
Micha and the wolves (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
12 august
AlRawabi School for Girls (NETFLIX SERIES)
Lokillo: Nothing like it (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (NETFLIX ANIME)
Aug 13
Beckett (NETFLIX FILM)
New cherry flavor (NETFLIX SERIES)
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Gone for good (NETFLIX SERIES)
The kingdom (NETFLIX SERIES)
Valerie: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
August 15th
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal does not dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
UNTOLD: Dealing with the devil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 18
The vanquished (NETFLIX SERIES)
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Out of my league (NETFLIX FILM)
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (NETFLIX FILM)
August 19
Like crazy
20 August
The chair (NETFLIX SERIES)
Everything will be alright (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Loud House Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Nice girl (NETFLIX FILM)
23 august
The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare (NETFLIX ANIME)
24 august
Oggy Oggy (NETFLIX FAMILY)
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
25 august
Bob Ross: happy accidents, betrayal and greed (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Click bait (NETFLIX SERIES)
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Motel makeover (NETFLIX SERIES)
November man
The old ways
Open your eyes (NETFLIX SERIES)
Post Mortem: No one dies in Skranes (NETFLIX SERIES)
Rainbow High: Part 2
