New to Netflix: Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in August





So that she can have lost his concert As host of the UFC, TikTok influencer Addison Rae is still set to make her big screen debut with the 1999s remake. She is all that. She is joined by teen comedy star OG Rachael Leigh Cook like the mother of his character. (It’s unclear if Cook is reprising his role as Laney Spectacled Wallflower.) If that isn’t enough to inspire guilty pleasure, maybe Kourtney kardashians confirmed cameo will. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August: August 1 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 Beethoven Beethoven 2nd Beowulf Catch Me If You Can Darwin game The deep blue sea The edge of seventeen Ferris Buellers day off Five feet apart Friday night lights: Seasons 1-5 Good luck chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hunter x hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 Start Lincoln’s lawyer Losers The machinist Magnolia Major Payne My girl my daughter 2 The Internet The original kings of comedy Pineapple Express Poms Sea biscuit Space Cowboys Team America: World Police August 3 Pray far away (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Top secret UFO projects: declassified (NETFLIX SERIES) August 4 Consequences American Masters: inventing David Geffen Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Z control: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) Car Masters: From rust to wealth: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) Cooking with Paris (NETFLIX SERIES) August 6 Hit and run (NETFLIX SERIES) Navarasa (NETFLIX SERIES) Swarm (NETFLIX FILM) Vivo (NETFLIX FILM) August 8 Quartet August 9 Shaman king (Anime Netflix) August 10 Gabby Dollhouse: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY) Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL) UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) August 11 Cooking team (NETFLIX SERIES) The kissing booth 3 (NETFLIX FILM) The asphalt goddess Micha and the wolves (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) 12 august AlRawabi School for Girls (NETFLIX SERIES) Lokillo: Nothing like it (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL) Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (NETFLIX ANIME) Aug 13 Beckett (NETFLIX FILM) New cherry flavor (NETFLIX SERIES) Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific (NETFLIX FAMILY) Gone for good (NETFLIX SERIES) The kingdom (NETFLIX SERIES) Valerie: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) August 15th Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 Rascal does not dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1 Winx Club: Season 6 August 16 Walk of shame August 17 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY) UNTOLD: Dealing with the devil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) August 18 The vanquished (NETFLIX SERIES) Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Out of my league (NETFLIX FILM) The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (NETFLIX FILM) August 19 Like crazy 20 August The chair (NETFLIX SERIES) Everything will be alright (NETFLIX SERIES) The Loud House Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY) Nice girl (NETFLIX FILM) 23 august The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare (NETFLIX ANIME) 24 august Oggy Oggy (NETFLIX FAMILY) UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) 25 august Bob Ross: happy accidents, betrayal and greed (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Click bait (NETFLIX SERIES) John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Motel makeover (NETFLIX SERIES) November man The old ways Open your eyes (NETFLIX SERIES) Post Mortem: No one dies in Skranes (NETFLIX SERIES) Rainbow High: Part 2

