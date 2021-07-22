Entertainment Services announces 2021 events at the Capitol Theater





Entertainment Services has released its Summer / Fall 2021 event lineup, which will bring together major comedians, movie stars and rock icons at the Capitol Theater in Rome. “We worked with the Capitol Theater to provide outdoor rental programming at the recently restored Capitol Theater,” said Entertainment Services President Bill DiPaolo. Entertainment Services will rent the theater, benefiting rentals at the Capitol, while helping to support nearby restaurants and businesses. The shows will kick off on July 31 with a massive show from Comedy Central NY starring Moody McCarthy from America’s Got Talent, Tavis Blunt from Kevin Hart’s Comedy Tour and Josh Wilbert from the Comedy Cup. Friday the 13th’s Ari Lehman and the band, First Jason, will appear on August 28. Lehman played young Jason in the original Friday the 13th movie. There will be a screening of the film followed by a live concert by rock band First Jason with Lehman and then a full meet and greet to follow. On October 8, Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Brandon Gibbs will rock the Capitol with local artists Tyler The Band. Hoekstra is a legendary guitarist for Whitesnake, Foreigner, Night Ranger, Cher and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He will play all his hits with Brandon Gibbs, singer of Cheap Thrill and Devil City Angels. On October 9, All Revved Up! The ultimate meatloaf tribute show. The show offers the full experience of seeing Meatloaf in concert with costume changes and a full band spanning all of their albums. November 19 will offer the chance to see three ’90s rock voices together – Anthony Corder from Tora Tora, Eric Martin from Mr. BIG and PJ Farley from Trixter, with Ben Hans on percussion. On November 20, it will be LoveSexy – The Prince Concert Experience. Members of the public are promised to experience Prince in concert as LoveSexy brings the live concert experience of Prince, Morris Day and Time and Sheena E. to life. To celebrate the upcoming holiday season on November 27, the actors of the Christmas story will be coming to town. This will be the opportunity to meet the villains Grover Dill / Yano Anaya and Scutt Farcus / Zack Ward and Flick / Scott Schwartz, the kid who sticks his tongue to the post. Members of the public will watch the film followed by a question-and-answer session, with autograph and photo opportunities. All tickets are available at the Capitol Theater in Rome wwwromecapitol.com or by calling 315-337-6277. For more information on any of the events, contact Bill Di Paolo at www.entertainmentservicesny.com.

