Prince’s ‘Hot Summer’ Will Turn Your Pandemic Blues | Entertainment





Prince Maybe left us five years ago, but his music lives on and always stays on time. His estate and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, released an unreleased song from the late legend, titled “Hot summer.” The single is from “Welcome 2 America”, an album Prince recorded in 2010 and which will be released from his legendary Paisley Park Vault in standard and deluxe editions on July 30. The album is described as “a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes and visions for a changing society, presumably foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation and a renewed fight for racial justice.” The title track, “Welcome 2 America,” began airing in April on multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. “Hot Summer” Comes Along with New Season of Official Webby Award-Winning Podcast “The story of Welcome 2 America“, which, according to a press release for the podcast,” takes listeners on a trip to Paisley Park studios and on the road with Prince in 2010-2011, when he recorded his political and poignant album “Welcome 2 America “then archived it, choosing to focus instead on creating unprecedented live concert residences in cities across the United States. “ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Mistake! There was an error processing your request. In the first episode, NPG singer Elisa Fiorillo shared that after recording “Hot Summer,” Prince took her and others for a walk by the beach while playing the new tune. “All these people were out there and I think it’s broad daylight, they’re going to see it. But we didn’t care,” Fiorillo said. “We had the windows down and we were playing ‘Hot Summer’. There’s nothing like driving a car and listening to music and I think he agreed.” Prince died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in April 2016. He was 57 years old. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Stacker puts your knowledge of the city to the test with this quiz featuring 25 iconic skylines, sourced imagery that hints at the horizon of destinations, and clues to who these famous places are. Click for more information.

