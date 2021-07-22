Faster Horses headliner Luke Combs pays funeral expenses for families affected by the tragedy at the event

JACKSON, MI – Meeka Sova and Amy Satterthwaite were careful not to overcrowd their boys, but stood close enough to watch Luke Combs headlining performance with them at the Faster Horses Festival last Friday.

It’s a last precious memory that Kole Sova’s mother Sova and Richie Mays Jr.’s mother Satterthwaite hold on tight.

The next morning, they learned that their sons, along with their friend Dawson Brown, had died Saturday July 17 of carbon monoxide poisoning in an RV at a campground in Lenawee County, where they were staying. for the Country Music Festival at Michigan International Speedway. Brown and Mays were 20 years old. Sova had 19.

On Thursday, July 22, Combs cemented a place in the hearts of the three families when they learned that he had paid for the funeral services of each of their sons.

They were a bit right next to us so we weren’t cramped in their style, but we did experience Luke Combs together, Meeka Sova said. It’s so surreal. It’s like, saint moly. For him to do that – I mean he doesn’t know our boys – there are so many people there to watch him.

For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words. I wish I could give her a hug. Right now, through this difficult time, it’s hard to find words, but the hugs are what we feel. We really feel this awesome gesture.

During a week of overwhelming tragedy followed by incredible generosity from the Michigan Center and Jackson County communities, hearing the news that Combs was paying for funeral services made Satterthwaite truly feel at home in a very bad situation.

Satterthwaite said sharing this latest gig with his son was already etched in his memory. The two held hands as Combs closed the Friday festival.

I know the boys – they’re up there dancing thinking it’s probably really cool, she said. For me it’s really special and probably Meeka too, because it was the last time we were with our boys, it was at the Luke Combs concert.

It really makes me feel good. It’s like a sign – a very beautiful sign.

Combs rep Asha Goodman said Combs did not wish to make any additional comments regarding the donation.

Browns parents Kiley and Dave were unavailable for comment on this story as they were attending services for their son.

Families have seen an outpouring that exceeds Combs’ generosity. Hundreds of donors have helped to help them through a GoFundMe, raising over $ 59,000 in four days.

Rayfield Johnson of Michigan Center and Kurtis Stitt of Hesperia were in the same RV and are be treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning. The GoFundMe encourages prayers for these two men and will also help pay for Johnson’s medical bills.

Sova and Satterthwaite both say they are overwhelmed by the generosity the community has shown them since the tragedy. Community member Lisa Haynes led the fundraising efforts and supported families with everything Meeka Sova said.

Beyond the outpouring of support from the Michigan Centers, she said the community of community schools in East Jackson, where Kole attended school before transferring to the Michigan Center, has been generous in reaching out. .

Satterthwaite said the support meant a lot to her as well.

I’ve lived at Michigan Center my entire life and a lot of them are my friends and the people I grew up with, she said. It’s so amazing, the things they do and how they are able to do it all. We enjoy everything they do and continue to do so much.

The day after Meeka Sova learned that her son and the other two young men were dead, she heard a song by Combs on the radio while taking a shower.

I turned on Pandora and always listened to country but it was Jason Aldean station, she said. The Luke Combs song came up and I was like, this is weird, is it?

Reflecting on Combs’ connection to the three families, Meeka Sova said it was another remarkable bond she felt with the artist last week.

