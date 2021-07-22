Beach Road Weekend announces 2022 lineup





The legendary lineup for the Beach Road Weekend 2022 live music festival in Veterans Memorial Park includes Beck, Wilco, the Avett Brothers, Lord Huron and many more, according to a press release from the festival promoter. The festival is scheduled for August 26-28 and will feature 30 bands, two huge stages side by side and uninterrupted music throughout the day. Among the artists already listed, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Dawes, Mt. Joy, the War and Treaty, Lucy Ducas, Lettuce, Aoife ODonovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Preserve and Jeremie Albino will perform, with more to be announced. The artists have won more than 20 Grammys between them, released dozens of gold and platinum albums, and performed nearly every major music festival in the United States, the statement said. We’ve been working on this lineup for two years, building relationships and connecting with artists who we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days in a row, said the promoter and founder of the event. Adam Epstein in the press release. It will be the biggest party the island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this amazing experience with everyone. Meanwhile, Epstein said Beach Road Weekend, through the Friends of the MV Concert Series, offers an incentive for early ticket buyers through the Main Street Partnership. The Main Street program, which extends to businesses beyond Main Street proper, rewards customers of Vineyard Haven businesses with exclusive access to a limited number of $ 99 three-day weekend passes for the 2022 iteration of the festival, according to a press release. The sale of these passes will begin at noon on Sunday July 25 at a pop-up store in the old Santander Bank building at 75 Main Street. Epstein was busy at the store on Monday, getting it ready for the weekend ahead. General admission three-day passes will start at $ 175, but if people present a receipt from a participating Vineyard Haven business for $ 30 or more, they will be able to purchase one of the 1,000 three-day passes. for $ 99. Vineyard Haven businesses can register for the program by contacting Esptein at [email protected], the press release says. Vineyard Haven welcomed us with open arms in 2019 as thousands of music lovers flooded the island to see John Fogerty, Phil Lesh and Friends, Grace Potter, Dispatch and nearly two dozen other bands, Epstein said in the communicated. Now we want to thank everyone who has supported us in the past as we prepare for what will be the biggest musical weekend in Marthas Vineyard history. Beach Road Weekend 350 will feature the legendary jam band moe. and Grammy winners Tedeschi Trucks live from Friday July 23 to Sunday July 25. A limited number of tickets are still available for social distance shows. All tickets are on sale now on beachroadweekend.com. Tickets and hotel packages will be available July 25 at the Beach Road Weekends pop-up store in Vineyard Haven. Beach Road Weekend 350 is sponsored in part by Marthas Vineyard Bank, New Belgium Brewing Co., Fishers Island Lemonade, Titos Handmade Vodka and Xfinity, according to the release. Journalist Brian Dowd contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mvtimes.com/2021/07/22/beach-road-weekend-announces-2022-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos