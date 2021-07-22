NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 22, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from November 5, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The Christmas show seen by over 69 million people since its debut in 1933, it’s a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York City comes to life. The beloved show returns after an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic, which marked the first time in 87 years that production has been canceled. Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/noel.

the Christmas show IT’S the vacation season in New York City for so many families and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall in November, said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little bit of joy and there is nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas show to immerse us in the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable.

the Christmas show features the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, America’s longest-running precision dance company admired for their iconic dance style, talent and athleticism, as well as their unity on and off the stage. The production features intricate choreography and breathtaking numbers that are both graceful and powerful. From their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences around the world and have given fans of all ages Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

Despite the cancellation of 2020 Christmas show production, the Rockettes have continued to be a source of joy and inspiration over the past year. True to decades-old traditions, the famous dance troupe performed at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and NBC aired a one-hour TV special on Christmas Show Featuring the Radio City Rockettes at the Holiday Special Home featuring millions of new fans to the iconic production. Additionally, through weekly dance lessons on Instagram Live, the Rockettes connected with fans around the world to provide a creative and athletic outlet at home, an effort that was recognized with both a Shorty Award for the best use of Instagram Live and Time Out New Yorks Quar. Well-being award for the best health offer.

the Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes is proud to be presented by Chase. continues the commitment to Christmas show is essential to the production, enabling it to deliver an unprecedented vacation experience to millions of fans. Throughout the show, Chase cardholders will have access to Chase Preferred Seating, which includes some of the best seats in the house.

the Christmas show is committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests, artists and employees. All guests will be required to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Radio City Music Hall will continue to periodically review venue requirements and update ticket buyers if any protocol changes impact their experience.

Tickets start at $ 49 and can be purchased online at rockettes.com/noel. Service charges apply to Internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and accompanying seats are available through the Disability Services Department at 888-609-7599. Visit rockettes.com/noel for more information.

