MTV Entertainment Studios Launches The Surreal Life For The Fall 2021 Premiere On VH1 | Company





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 22, 2021– MTV Entertainment Studios announced today Surreal life premieres on VH1 this fall, reimagined for a new audience 15 years later as the brand continues to tap into its extensive IP library. The iconic series known for legendary reality celebrity returns with eight unexpected stars coming together on a wild and oversized journey that prompts them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways. Surreal life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality TV, Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Creative Director of MTV Entertainment Group. We’re excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make television captivating for audiences around the world. The celebrity cast includes: August Alsina

CJ Perry

Dennis rodman

Frankie Muniz

Kim coles

Manny BUY

Stormy Daniels

Tamar braxton Join the conversation and follow #TheSurrealLife! Surreal life is produced by Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment. Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group. Donny Herran and Angela Liao are executive heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-executive producers of 51 Minds. VH1 is a dominant pop culture brand focused on reality content that explores the personal stories of popular artists and celebrities today, including the Emmy Award winner RuPauls Drag Race and powerful franchises, Love and hip-hop and Black ink crew. About 51 spirits 51 Minds Entertainment is the traditionally unscripted production powerhouse behind shows like Below Deck (Bravo), Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo), Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo), Below Deck Down Under (Peacock), Happily Wherever (HGTV) , Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix), an upcoming renovation series with Marsai Martin (Discovery +) and much more. A division of Banijay, the world’s largest producer and distributor of international content, 51 Minds is led by President Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein, who is Executive Vice President of Operations + Productions. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005578/en/ CONTACT: Kelly Andersen, [email protected] Marteena Oliphant, Marteena.Oliphant @ viacomcbs.com KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TV AND RADIO ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT WOMEN CELEBRITY SOURCE: MTV Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/22/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 07/22/2021 9:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005578/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

