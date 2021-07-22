Live Nation offers all-inclusive $ 20 tickets to select Southern California shows – San Bernardino Sun





Beverly Hills-based concert promoter Live Nation announced Thursday that it is celebrating the return to live music by offering fans all-inclusive $ 20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year at more than 40 auditoriums operated by Live. Nation across the country. For a limited time starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, fans will be able to access $ 20 tickets, including taxes and fees, to participating concerts on LiveNation.com while supplies last. Here are some of the upcoming concerts with all-inclusive $ 20 ticket options. For more information visit retourtolive.livenation.com. FivePoint Amphitheater, 14800 Chinon, Irvine Friday August 20: Dierks Bentley Saturday August 21: Rise Against Friday August 27: Coheed and Cambria & The Used Wednesday September 1: Megadeth with the Lamb of God Sunday September 12: Korn & Staind Friday September 17: Lady A Friday September 24: Pitbull Saturday September 25: Jason Aldean Saturday October 9: Brad Paisley Thursday October 14: Luke Bryan Friday October 15: 311 Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Parkway, Devore Saturday October 16: Luke Bryan Saturday November 13: Florida Georgia Line North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, 2050 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista Wednesday August 18: The Black Crowes Wednesday August 25: Jonas Brothers Thursday August 26: Dierks Bentley Sunday September 19: Pitbull Thursday September 23: Luke Bryan Thursday September 30: Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair Saturday October 2: Brad Paisley Saturday October 16: 311 Thursday November 4: Florida Georgia Line

