Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for Hall Of Fantasy Leagues Inaugural Season

Former NFL players and top fantasy experts will lead the day-to-day management of each franchise’s roster and regular interactions with team stakeholders

CANTON, Ohio, July 22, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football, announced today ‘hui Front Office staff for the 10 franchises participating in the inaugural season of the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the premier national league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared stakeholders. Following HOFV Partnership With StakeKings, fans who purchase a stake in any of the HOFLs teams are eligible to receive their proportional share of the winnings based on the success of their respective franchise during the 2021-22 season. Fans can buy bets today in click here.

Each franchise will be made up of a dedicated Front Office made up of leading fantasy experts and former NFL players, who will serve as general managers and team captains. Front Office staff will be responsible for the day-to-day setup and management of the listings as well as regular engagement with stakeholders from their respective franchises. Front Office staff for the 2021-22 season include:

Team Team captains General managers Atlanta Warm wings Harry douglas Joe dolan Graham barfield Boston Barfly Patrick chung John paulsen Jennifer Eakins Chicago Hogmollies Eddie royal Jeff Ratcliffe Angels Acolytes Ricky proehl Christophe harris new York Bodega

Cats Rashad Jennings Scott Engel Raphael Rabe Ohio GOATS Joe thomas Michel Fabien Bob harris Philadelphia cream Compacts Jason Before Adam caplan Seattle Mist Justin forsett Melissa Jacobs Pat Fitzmaurice Texas Go Darren woodson Sigmund bloom Joe bryant Vegas Poached

kings King Marquette Jeff Mans

Terrell Davis, Commissioner of HOFL and Professional Football Hall of Fame, said: “HOFL is entering its inaugural season with serious momentum as the preseason gathers pace and stakeholders claim their teams. There is a high level of anticipation. for the League in the NFL, fantasy and sports fan communities. I am excited to be a part of this transformational League season and look forward to the franchise battles and garbage that lie ahead! “

Michael Crawford, HOFV President and CEO, said: “It’s the start of the fantasy football season and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil the Front Offices for the 2021-22 HOFL season! HOFL offers a unique value proposition. This is the only place where fans can be a part of a fantasy franchise run by some of the top fantasy experts and beloved former gamers, and be eligible for a pro-rated share of the season’s earnings. Let the games begin!”

Each franchise’s Front Office will take feedback from their stakeholders and crowdsourcing decisions about their teams, but will ultimately have sole discretion over all decision-making. GMs will interact directly with their respective stakeholders on the HOFL app via their team feeds and will be able to participate in exclusive team chats and a direct message feature called “DM the GM”. General Managers will also contribute to the weekly content of the HOFL app by providing commentary and analysis regarding roster decisions, trades, waiver feed collections and previewing and recapping key matches, while Captains of The team will provide distinct insights, analysis and perspectives that reflect their experience in the League. Team Captains will also periodically engage with stakeholders on the HOFL app. The HOFL app will be available on the App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks.

HOFL will leverage its access to the Professional Football Hall of Fame, NFL alumni and fantasy football personalities to create original league-focused video, audio and written content that will be hosted on its platform, helping to entertain, educate and engage team stakeholders throughout each week of the season. To stay up to date with the latest HOFL news, including the date of the first draft in League history, fans can visit www.thehofl.com or listen to the HOFL podcast on Apple podcasts, Sound cloud or Spotify. HOFL fans can also purchase team clothing from their favorite franchises through the League’s website.

About Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company owns the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football campus. Hall of Fame. Additional information about the Company is available on www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the first National Fantasy League that allows you to experience a fantastic team with a community of shared stakeholders. Launched with 10 regional franchises in major US markets, HOFL teams will be managed by a dedicated Front Office of fantasy experts and will include former NFL players as team captains. Participation in the league will be in the form of staking, which will allow the public to financially support individual teams, become team stakeholders, and access exclusive content, communications and team governance features. . The inaugural HOFL Draft is set to take place in the summer of 2021, and its first season kicks off alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. For more information visit www.thehofl.com.

