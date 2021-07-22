How Laredo Helped To Inspire A Famous Latin American Actor





Laredo’s rich history inspires many residents of Gateway City on a daily basis, but it also carries some reach, with a famous Latin American actor using our city as inspiration for his own character.

Aimee Carrero, best known as the voice of Princess Elena in “Elena of Avalor” and She-Ra in Netflix’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”, took to Twitter on Monday to share Opal’s creation. , a character she plays in the webseries Exandria Unlimited. Exandria Unlimited, or ExU for short, is an eight-part Dungeons & Dragons web series created by the minds behind Critical Role, one of the most popular D&D web series online today.

In the tweet, she specifically pointed out the influence Laredo played in the character and the setting she came from, pointing out that her character is an amalgamation of celebrities and people she knows who grew up in Laredo. “These women are powerful, creative, confident and elegant AF. Their style and panache have made them local legends in Laredo,” Carrero said in the tweet. “Every time I meet someone from Laredo, I refer to these ladies and they know them by first name. No last name required.” While the friends she mentioned have remained vague, Carrero has shared plans with a few notable Laredoans in Hollywood. She worked on a few episodes of “Blindspot”, which stars Audrey Esparza de Laredo as FBI agent Tasha Zapata. Julia Vera, the voice actor for Elena’s grandmother Luisa in “Elena of Avalor” also shared many scenes with Carrero. And although Carrero was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Miami, Laredo holds pride of place there in part because of the city’s similarity to his adopted hometown. According to the actor, Laredo was later cast in Bryoden – the city where his character, Opal, hails from. She also highlighted the Society of Martha Washington’s annual competition as a huge influence, with the actor pointing out the strangeness of a city made up mostly of immigrants hosting an annual event “for the purpose of assimilating.”

A contest, much like Laredo’s, plays a big part in the fourth episode of the series, with Carrero and some of the other characters taking part in the festivities. New episodes of Exandria Unlimited are available at 7 p.m. Thursday via Twitch and later on YouTube. For more information, visit Critical Role Online at critrole.com.

