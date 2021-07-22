Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees





Arlo Parks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 27, 2021. REUTERS / Ringo Chiu

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) – Singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Celeste, rapper Ghetts and former winner Wolf Alice are among 12 artists shortlisting for this year’s Mercury Prize, organizers of the Mercury Prize announced on Thursday. British Music Award. First awarded to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual prize of 25,000 pounds ($ 34,385) preselects 12 albums released by British and Irish artists in the UK over the past year. Considered less mainstream than the annual BRIT Awards, it is open to all genres of music. In the running for Album of the Year are Parks ‘debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” “Fir Wave” by composer Hannah Peel and “Promises,” electronic music artist Floating Points’ collaboration with Pharoah Sanders. and the London Symphony Orchestra. Jazz musician Nubya Garcia is nominated for his debut album “Source”, as are rappers Ghetts for “Conflict of Interest” and Berwyn for his first mixtape “Demotape / Vega”. Rock groups Mogwai and Black Country, New Road are nominated for “As The Love Continues” and debut album “For the First Time” respectively. Wolf Alice, who won the Mercury Prize in 2018, is nominated for his “Blue Weekend” record. The chart-topping debut of singer-songwriters Celeste “Not Your Muse” and “Pink Noise” by Laura Mvula, as well as “Untitled (Rise)” by the elusive music collective Sault, complete the list. “It is a testament to the strength of British music that, in a year in which musicians have faced the most difficult challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums have nonetheless been released,” said the judges. of this year in a press release. “There was an embarrassment of wealth for the judges of this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize, but the final twelve show just how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be.” This jury for the 2021 award, which will be presented on September 9 at an awards show in London, includes last year’s winner Michael Kiwanuka, musician Jamie Cullum, singer Anna Calvi and DJ Annie Mac. ($ 1 = 0.7271 pounds) Reporting by Mindy Burrows and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, edited by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/wolf-alice-arlo-parks-ghetts-among-mercury-prize-nominees-2021-07-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos