Actor Tommy Dorfman introduces himself as a trans woman again





For about a year, Tommy Dorfmans Instagram has quietly documented the actors’ gender transition. Now she explains what it all means. Dorfman, known for playing gay poet Ryan Shaver on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, reintroduced herself as a transgender woman on Thursday. But don’t think of it as a big coming out. I consider today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a medical transition. Coming out is always considered a big eye-opener, but I’ve never been away, Dorfman said in a Time interview titled Tommy Dorman would like to clarify. Today it is clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she / she. My name is Tommy. Dorfman characterized it Instagram like a diaristic time capsule … which shows a living body in a more fluid space. But the 29-year-old said her medical transition sparked a talk about her body that was starting to be overwhelming, so she decided to share her story with Torrey Peters, author of Detransition, Baby. Some people have moved during the pandemic. Some people have changed their gender, she said, laughing in a video accompanying the article. For years, Dorfman wanted to start the transition, she said, but it still seemed too intimidating. For me, it really had to go, she says. Me alone in my bed, trying to imagine what my life would be like at 60. And all I could see was a woman. Dorfman, who says his career has only just begun, is no longer interested in portraying male characters, like Ryan in 13 Reasons Why or Bobby in Jane the Virgin. But all does not change at Dorfman. I am not changing my name. I am named after my mother’s brother who died a month after I was born, and I feel very connected with that name, to an uncle who held me as he died, she said. It’s an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more of Tommy.

