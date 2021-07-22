Newfield National Bank supports Main Street Vineland events





VINELAND Main Street Vineland is planning to offer some big events this year and recently received the support of Newfield National Bank to help make them happen! Bank sponsorship will help make the following events possible: $ 1,500 for the entertainment sponsor of the Food Truck Festival on The Ave, 11 am to 7 pm, August 22, rain or shine, on Landis Avenue and Boulevard.

$ 1,000 for the Dashboard Placard Sponsor for the 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane, 5 pm to 9 pm Oct. 16 on Landis Avenue; the rainy date is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 17th.

$ 500 to support the sponsor of the A Taste of Vineland and Volunteer Recognition Event, 6 to 9 p.m. on October 27, Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course at 4049 Italia Ave.

$ 1,000 to support Main Street Christmas Parade Sponsor Vineland on Landis Avenue, with the theme, An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, 5 pm November 27; rain date 2 p.m. on November 28. After:Artist Vineland takes top honors; British car owners plan rally Events like these aren’t profitable, said Robert Scarpa, associate director of Main Street Vineland. Dedicated companies like Newfield National Bank stepping in, turn these events from designs and plans on paper into realities. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for our events and we invite others to follow Newfield National Banks’ lead. Also, come support these events. After:Things to do in South Jersey: Christmas, concerts, comedy, craft beer, Broadway tunes, art, movies, family entertainment, rodeo, interactive theater For more information about the event or to become a sponsor, call (856) 794-8653 or visit www.TheAve.biz or Main Street Vineland on Facebook. Send community news and events to [email protected] Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Daily Journal / Courier Post / Burlington County Times.

