Newport City Council will return to Town Hall for a July 28 council meeting

July 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI

Proclamation honoring Julia A. Forgue, PE, Director of Public Services

1. PUBLIC AUDIENCE- Proposals for amendments to Title 17 of the codified ordinances, title, Zoning to be added Marijuana Retail Establishment that would ban retail marijuana facilities:

a. Recommendation of the Town Planning Council;

b. Orders amending Title 17:

1.17.52, titled, Limited business district, Section 17.52.020 – Rules of Use (First Reading)

2.17.56, titled, Business district on the waterfront,17.56.020- Rules of use (first reading)

3.17.60, titled, Business headquarters, 17.60.020-Regulations for use (first reading)

4.17.64, titled, Industrial Commercial District, 17.64.020- Rules of use (first reading)

2. PUBLIC AUDIENCE: Proposed changes to the zoning ordinance

to change Lot 6 Plat 19, Lot 77 Plat 14, Lot 78 Plat 14, Lot 161 Plat 14 and Lot 82 Plat 14 from R-10 Zoning District to Limited Business Zoning District (Continuation of July 14, 2021)

a) Recommendation of the Planning Council;

b) Ordinance amending chapter 17.12 entitled, Districts in general, to modify article 17.12.020 entitled Zoning Map (first reading)

c) Communication from Jeremiah C. Lynch, III, Esq., re: Request to add lot 165 of Plat 19 to the rezoning petition

a. Minutes of the meetings held on June 23, 2021 (Approved)

b. Special events:

1. Elmwal Associates, LLC, d / b / a Free Summer Concert Series, The Shops at Long Wharf; various dates, list attached, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Newport Polo, Inc., d / b / a Bon Voyage Polo Charity Ball, Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave .; August 6, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight

3. Trinity Church, d / b / a Summer Soiree & Silent Auction, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square; August 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, d / b / a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard; August 13, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

5. Newport Rugby Football Club, d / b / a NERFU Championship Rugby Tournament, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

6. Aquidneck Community Table, d / b / a Summer Bounty, ACT II, ​​Sail Newport; September 2, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7. Liz Drayton, d / b / a 80e Anniversary Celebration Parade, from Spouting Rock Beach Association, d / b / a Baileys Beach, 34 Ocean Avenue at Rough Point; September 3, 2021 from 6.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Trinity Church and National Park Service, Washington-Rochambeau Route, d / b / a Dedication of two French officers’ tombstones from 1780, Trinity Churchyard; September 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

vs. Food Concession License, Newport Rugby Football Club, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

D. Vacation Sale Licenses, Renewal, United Oil Paintings, Inc., d / b / a Seaside Art Gallery, 134 Thames St.

e. Waste Haulage License, New, A1 Roofing & Construction, LLC, 29 Bliss Rd., Newport, RI

F. Waste Haulage Permit, Renewal, K. Scott Construction & Disposal Inc., 21 Ashland Rd., North Scituate, RI

g. Communication from Brian & Gail Maher, re: Request to hold a block party on August 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and request the closure of Marin Street (Approve subject to details being worked out with the municipal administration)

h. Communication from the residents of the Theodore Ted Michaud Field area, re: Petition in favor of the preservation of Michaud Field (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Refueling permit, new, Mori Corp, d / b / a Mori, 181 D Bellevue Ave. (in conjunction with the transfer of liquor license from Unity 3, LLC)

5. Entertainment License New, Class A & B, True Tides, LLC, d / b / a Smugglers Waterfront Bar, 359 Thames St., Unit LC-1, for entertainment 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2:00 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of public holiday weekends (second hearing)

6. Daily Entertainment Licenses, Class B (Outdoor), Radis Patch, LLC, d / b / a Vieste Vino Yagi, 580 Thames St.:

a) July 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

b) August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

c) August 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

d) August 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

e) August 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

f) August 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

g) September 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

h) September 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

REMARK: There will currently or soon be vacancies on the boards of directors and Commissions: Beach Commission, Cyclists and Pedestrians Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointment

Zoning review board

Samuel Goldblatt – From alternate to full member (term expires 12/12/2022)

David Riley from second alternative to first substitute (term undetermined)

Susan T. Perkins second substitute (term undetermined)

Advisory Committee for Bicycles and Pedestrians Eric Werblow (replacing Steven Sabo, term of office expiring 5/10/2022)

Historic District Commission James Madson – Alternate Member (3-year term expiring on 07/28/2024)

Renewals

Chairman of the Charles Allott Zoning Review Committee (term expires 1/1/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

ORDINANCES

8. Modification of chapter 5.40 entitled, Facilities for transient customers to amend Article 5.40.010, entitled Definitions (second reading)

9. Modification of chapter 12.28 entitled, City port, to amend section 12.28.055 entitled, Use of ships as residences or floating businesses (Second reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE MUNICIPAL DIRECTOR

10. Measure n ° 5996/21 SUBJECT: Award of tender n ° 21 043 Supplies of public services (with accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item No. 5997/21 SUBJECT: Amendment No. 3- # 16-040 Engineering Services for Drainage Investigation and Flood Analysis – Whitwell Avenue Sector (with resolution of accompaniement)

12. Measure n ° 5998/21 RE: Award of a public-private partnership contract – Renewable energy projects (with accompanying resolution)

CONSENT SCHEDULE

1. Daily Liquor Permits, Newport Art Museum:

a. Trinity Church, d / b / a Summer Soiree & Silent Auction, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square; August 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

b. Newport Rugby Football Club, d / b / a NERFU Championship Rugby Tournament, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application by Unity 3, LLC, d / b / a Area, Class BL Alcoholic Beverage Licensee to transfer ownership to Mori Corp (Kwang S. Choi), d / b / a Mori, 181 D Bellevue Ave. (Audience)

