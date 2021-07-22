Superhero Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther: Wakanda Forever





Michaela coel heads towards Wakanda. The TV author joins the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 superhero hit. Variety reports that Coel, who recently wrote, directed, produced and starred in the brilliant HBO series I can destroy you, joined film production at Atlantas Pinewood Studios; Production on the superhero sequel originally began in June. Details on the Anglo-Ghanaian multi-trait character are, understandably, still top-secret, with Marvel Studios declining to comment on the cast. Details on the sequel in general have been withheld, as writer-director Ryan coogler had to find a way forward for the film following the 2019 death of star Chadwick Boseman. The storyline has not yet been confirmed, nor the list of returning cast members, although it seems likely that the main characters played by Lupita Nyongo, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and new Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya would all come back. Head of Marvel Studios Kevin feige addressed the emotional return to production in an interview in June with Variety. It’s clearly very emotional without Chad, he said. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and fans. Were going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud. In a recent interview with Jemele Hill, Coogler himself spoke candidly about the difficulty of working on the sequel without Boseman. It’s one of the deepest things I’ve experienced in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without that particular person who is like the glue that held it together. He continued, adding that it is without a doubt the most difficult thing I have had to do in my professional life. While it’s unclear which character she will play, Coel is an exciting addition to the cast. She is in the midst of a career boom, recently winning three Emmy nominations for I can destroy you, including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Actress in a Limited Series. The series, originally published by the BBC in the UK and on HBO in the US, is inspired by Coels’ own experience with sexual assault. She plays a character loosely based on herself, embarking on a journey to try to unbox her trauma and find her abuser. Previously, Coel wrote, produced and starred in the Joyful Comedy Chewing gum, and spent the years in between racking up roles on shows like Rising black earth and movies like the musical For so long and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. More great stories from Vanity Show How? ‘Or’ What Loki Achieved the best final of the Disney + era

