10 New Additions Announced For 2021 Indiana State Fair – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana weather





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s just over a week until the 2021 Indiana State Fair kicks off. The State Fair is near and dear to many Hoosiers, for a variety of reasons. Whether it is for the food, the entertainment or the animals, there are many reasons to visit the fair. No matter what brings you to the annual festival, the Indiana State Fair has announced 10 more things for the 2021 fair. Budweiser Clydesdales : Known for their extreme strength and striking appearance, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are some of the most recognizable animals in the country and you can now see them when you visit your Indiana State Fair 2021 from July 30 to August 8! Visit these majestic horses located just inside Gate 12 north of the farm office building or catch them on the daily parade.

Eternal forest : Find out how our lives are linked to forests in the all new Forever Forest exhibit. Presented by the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermens Association, Forever Forest is an interactive exhibit where kids can play and learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the everyday products we use and are made. from trees. This exciting new exhibit is located in the Farm Bureau Building and is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Two-story carousel : The Indiana State Fair 2021 will feature a brand new ride, the Double Decker Carousel! Located just west of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, the two-story carousel features two levels of beautifully hand-crafted figurines complemented by tigers, zebras, and giraffes. Don't miss a spin on this timeless classic, now twice as beautiful!

The Mighty Mike Show : Get in right away! The Mighty Mike Show arrives at the 2021 Indiana State Fair. Watch Mighty Mike juggle bowling balls and hammers as if he's as light as a feather while wearing a stylish swimsuit. 1920s. Prepare to be amazed as he folds horseshoes and tears up decks of cards, but try not to laugh at his wacky dance routines. The shows will take place daily at the Hoosier Spirit Park at 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bubble tower : Come visit the Family Fun Park to see the BIGGEST bubble toy in the world in action! This machine is a solar powered attraction that is sure to thrill festival goers all day, every day. Stop for bubble popping fun and soak up the beauty of the shiny bubbles floating in the hot summer air. Just follow the bubbles!

Backyard Brats & Brews : Looking for a shady place to sit and relax during your visit to Indiana State Fair 2021? Located in the Hoosier Spirit Park, Backyard Brats and Brews is the perfect place to grab a cold drink, grilled kids, and other snacks while enjoying live music and garden games. With its unique backyard barbecue atmosphere, this family space is ideal for all ages. Stop by Backyard Brats & Brews open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily during the fair.

The Great American Duck Race : One water track, four race tracks, unlimited smiles! Whether you choose to participate or not, everyone is a winner in the Great American Duck Race. Learn more about mallards and watch them race to the finish line as you cheer on your favorite. Located in the Family Fun Park, this unique and educational show takes place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. every day.

Street Drum Corps : Street Drum Corps is a world famous high energy drum and percussion show, as seen on Americas Got Talent, American Idol, Master Chef, Glee, MTV and many professional sporting events. The band has a punk-rock sound and uses unique instruments, such as trash cans, rain barrels, kitchen utensils, recycled goods, and even power tools. Watch their daily performances at the Fair, from 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The shows will take place at Family Fun Park from July 30 to August 30. 1 (opening weekend) and will take place at the children's area at gate 12 for the remainder of the fair (August 4-22).

Paul Bunyan's Lumberjack Show: Filled with action-packed competitions and lots of laughs, this is Paul Bunyan's Lumberjack Show! The show features quality lumberjack competitors known around the world for their strength, skill and athletic ability. Stop by the WGU Indiana Parklet to see them take part in events like log rolling and ax throwing. The shows start at 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. every day.

Animal yoga: The Indiana State Fair is excited to offer animal yoga this year, featuring some of your favorite animals including goats, pigs, rabbits and lambs! These cute animals will climb, cuddle, and entertain as you participate in a 45-minute beginner yoga session. Yoga sessions will take place on July 31 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., August 1 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., August 12 at 6:00 p.m., August 18 at 6:00 p.m., and August 19 at 6:00 p.m. Each session costs $ 35 per ticket and includes admission to the Fair. Space is limited, so be sure to register today at IndianaStateFair.com and reserve your spot. The 2021 Indiana State Fair runs from July 30 to August 22. For more information, Click here.

