Cristo Fernndez from ‘Ted Lasso’ on his real history with football





At 15 and already in the professional football system in his native Mexico, Fernndez had nothing in mind but the game in mind. He went to high school in the evenings and for three years after he finished he was just playing football. His parents, however, encouraged him to continue his education.

“Football (soccer) was the only thing I wanted to do, but my parents pushed me to study something, and I was like, ‘Okay, just to stop bothering me’,” he said. he declared.

Because he has always loved languages ​​- he speaks four and hopes to learn Italian by the end of the year – he continued to communicate, admitting that at the beginning “I was the worst student because I didn’t care at all “.

That changed the moment a knee injury ruled him out and Fernndez ended up in film classes. There, he discovered a new passion.

“I thank my parents for encouraging me to try something new, and this is what I also encourage everyone in life [to do]. They should never be closed to other opportunities, ”he said. Determined to pursue his new love even further, he held multiple jobs for nearly three years so that he could save money for further education. For a while, Mr. “Football is Life” even sold life insurance. (“This is where I saved pretty much most of my money on this job,” he said.) He finally had the money he needed to study in the UK, a choice influenced by the music and the art of leaving the country that had long inspired him and his desire to be uncomfortable. To go, as he said, where “the weather is complicated”. (Fernandez jokingly admits he struggled to like tea like Ted Lasso did when he arrived in the UK on the TV series.) In a way, his own fish out of water story led him to, well, star in a fish out of water story that turned him into an Emmy nominee. Believe the message Earlier this month, “Ted Lasso” was nominated for Best Comedy and a record 19 other nominations The show has arguably become Apple TV + ‘s biggest hit to date, with no particular reason on paper to do so – it’s about an adorable American football coach (Jason Sudekis) who ends up lead a British football team, unaware that he is a pawn in the team owner’s angry revenge plot against his ex. Although you might not know it from the connect line, it’s sweet, it’s good-natured, and if it exists just to make people feel good, it’s successful. The upcoming second season, which releases this week, will be more of the formula that helped the freshman season soar, with a few additions to the cast. A new face is Sharon, a sports psychologist played by actress Sarah Niles. Unable to tease much, Fernandez said the addition of the doctor would help the show further explore the issue of mental health, “which I think is very relevant and important in our world right now.” “I think a really good message from our show is getting rid of this macho mentality and unhealthy masculinity where men don’t cry, men don’t talk about their feelings,” he said. “Even me, where I’m from, you hear that too, and that’s not true. It’s good to talk about your feelings and to be open about it.” Fernndez said being a part of the show has taught him a lot, not just day to day. (He’ll often stay on set after he’s done as an actor, saying “I love watching everyone do their jobs and learn from them.”) This influenced his own philosophy of directing and informed the types of projects he would like to realize through his own film company, Espectro Mx Films. “I think ‘Ted Lasso’ made me realize the importance of sending a message, whatever it is,” he said. “Just put something in there that has a core and a heart.”

