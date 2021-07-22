Macbeth Millennium Catch with Dessert Served at Bonita This Weekend

Tray MacBride is concerned that he may be in a bind in the IT department of Corporationus Giganticus. Even Duffy, the adorable youngster who works with him, seems to have a safer route to the top.

Yet Tray’s own eternal pressure knows he could do this so much better than the rest, as she gladly reminds him. And his mother-in-law, who must have invented the mocking repartee, pours gasoline on his emotional flames.

Then all of a sudden we’re at the annual employee conference, where anything can happen. Whatever.

It sounds like a burgeoning plot for the TV series “White collar“, but Tray & Co. channel the bard. Two playwrights Frank Blocker, film and theater coordinator for the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, and Lydia Bolen, writer and teacher from Atlanta turned” Macbeth “into a powerful humor -lacedwhodunnit.

Of course, there is a twist. We all quickly learn who did it, but which suspect put the wheels on this corporate crime racer?

The answer this weekend will come from the public when the Bonita Springs Performing Arts Center presents “Macbeth: The Murder Mystery”. Participants are invited to choose whose influence among “Macbeth” avatars really fomented this tragedy; the final act will include the end with the most votes. So, yes, someone who attends all three performances could see three different endings.