Predictions for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Oscars
Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
OSCARS 2022 PREDICTIONS:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
UPDATED: July 22, 2021
PRICE PREDICTION COMMENTARY: It’s hard to know who will stand out in mainstream movies (ie “Don’t Look”, “Dune”, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”) Without nobody seeing it. We are simply operating on the rumor mill to try to make the most educated guesses. Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” trailer features a very neat and cool western with Idris Elba maybe having some landscapes to chew on, but this could be a top performance, so we’re going to sit on that. . Also of note, he already delivered an outstanding performance in “Concrete Cowboy” earlier this year and is indebted for it after his rebuff for “Beasts of No Nation” in 2015. Corey Hawkins would be something special in the upcoming “The Tragedy” “by Joel Coen. of Macbeth ”like Macduff, but we won’t know until critics see it. Finally, can Benedict Wong capitalize on his Independent Spirit Award nomination last year for “Nine Days”, or can someone like Colman Domingo be given a career type name for “Zola?”
The story here is that there is no leader at the moment and the race is on, so do it as Telluride, TIFF and Venice loom.
AND THE DESIGNATED NOMINEES ARE:
Corey Hawkins
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (A24/Apple TV Plus)
–
DIRECTOR: Joel Coen
SYNOPSIS: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.
STARRING: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson
Idris Elba
"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)††
–
DIRECTOR: Jeymes Samuel
SYNOPSIS: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.
STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler
J.K. Simmons
"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios)
–
DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin
SYNOPSIS: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
STARRING: Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale
Jesse Plemons
"The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
–
DIRECTOR: Jane Campion
SYNOPSIS: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ben Affleck
"The Tender Bar" (Amazon Studios)††
–
DIRECTOR: George Clooney
SYNOPSIS: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.
STARRING: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton, Daniel Ranieri
NEXT COMPETITORS ONLINE:
Jason Isaacs
"Mass" (Bleecker Street)
–
DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz
SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.
STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney
Jamie Dornan
"Belfast" (Focus Features)††
–
DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh
SYNOPSIS: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.
STARRING: Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill
Colman Domingo
"Zola" (A24)
–
DIRECTOR: Janicza Bravo
SYNOPSIS: A stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida.
STARRING: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo
Bradley Whitford
"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)
–
DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda
SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.
STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry
Simon Helberg
"Annette" (Amazon Studios)
–
DIRECTOR: Leos Carax
SYNOPSIS: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.
STARRING: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg
HIGH-LEVEL AWARD CANDIDATES:
Willem Dafoe
"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)
–
DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro
SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson
Jared Leto
"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
–
DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott
SYNOPSIS: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.
STARRING: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons
Kelvin Harrison Jr
"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
–
DIRECTOR: Joe Wright
SYNOPSIS: Follows the life of Cyrano de Bergerac.
STARRING: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Bradley Cooper
"Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)†
–
DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson
SYNOPSIS: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor.
STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie
- Eugene Derbez
"CODA" (Apple TV Plus)
–
DIRECTOR: Sian Heder
SYNOPSIS: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
STARRING: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, John Fiore, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman
Josh O'Connor
"Mothering Sunday" (Sony Pictures Classics)/ ††
–
DIRECTOR: Eva Husson
SYNOPSIS: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.
STARRING: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu, Glenda Jackson
Adam Driver
"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)††
–
DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott
SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.
STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck
Benedict Wong
"Nine Days" (Sony Pictures Classics)
–
DIRECTOR: Edson Oda
SYNOPSIS: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.
STARRING: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong
Woody Norman
"C'mon C'mon" (A24)
–
DIRECTOR: Mike Mills
SYNOPSIS: An artist embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew.
STARRING: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Jaboukie Young-White
Daniel Ranieri
"The Tender Bar" (Amazon Studios)††
-
DIRECTOR: George Clooney
SYNOPSIS: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.
STARRING: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton, Daniel Ranieri
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
David Alvarez
"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)
-
DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg
SYNOPSIS: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno
Willem Dafoe
"The Card Counter" (Focus Features)
-
DIRECTOR: Paul Schrader
SYNOPSIS: A gambler attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy.
STARRING: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe
Oscar Isaac
"Dune" (Warner Bros)
-
DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve
SYNOPSIS: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.
STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
David Strathairn
"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)
-
DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro
SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson
Troy Kotsur
"CODA" (Apple TV Plus)
-
DIRECTOR: Sian Heder
SYNOPSIS: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
STARRING: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, John Fiore, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman
Joshua Henry
"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)
-
DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda
SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.
STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry
Rob Morgan
"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)†
-
DIRECTOR: Adam McKay
SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.
STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis
Jonah Hill
"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)†
-
DIRECTOR: Adam McKay
SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.
STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis
Ron Perlman
"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)†
-
DIRECTOR: Adam McKay
SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.
STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis
Ben Affleck
"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)
-
DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott
SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.
STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck
MORE CANDIDATES:
Reed Birney
"Mass" (Bleecker Street)
-
DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz
SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.
STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney
John David Washington
"Untitled David O. Russell Film" (20th Century Studios)/ ††
-
DIRECTOR: David O. Russell
SYNOPSIS: Plot details kept under wraps.
STARRING: Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert DeNiro, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Andrea Riseborough, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift
Robert DeNiro
"Untitled David O. Russell Film" (20th Century Studios)/ ††
-
DIRECTOR: David O. Russell
SYNOPSIS: Plot details kept under wraps.
STARRING: Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert DeNiro, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Andrea Riseborough, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift
Christian Bale
"Untitled David O. Russell Film" (20th Century Studios)/ ††
-
DIRECTOR: David O. Russell
SYNOPSIS: Plot details kept under wraps.
STARRING: Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert DeNiro, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Andrea Riseborough, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift
Dennis Quad
"American Underdog" (Lionsgate)
-
DIRECTOR: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
SYNOPSIS: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star.
STARRING: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Ser'Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Dennis Quaid
Adam Beach
"Swan Song" (Apple TV Plus)
-
DIRECTOR: Benjamin Cleary
SYNOPSIS: When a loving husband and father is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's presented with a controversial alternative solution to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.
STARRING: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach
Tony Leung
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
-
DIRECTOR: Destin Daniel Cretton
SYNOPSIS: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.
STARRING: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng
Billy Porter
"Cinderella" (Amazon Studios)
-
DIRECTOR: Kay Cannon
SYNOPSIS: A modern musical version of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella."
STARRING: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel
Dwight Yoakam
"Cry Macho" (Warner Bros)
-
DIRECTOR: Clint Eastwood
SYNOPSIS: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.
STARRING: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett
Vincent D'Onofrio
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)
-
DIRECTOR: Michael Showalter
SYNOPSIS: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
STARRING: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio
ALL AWARD CANDIDATES (NOT RANKED):
Coming soon…
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Supporting Actor)
the Oscars, better known as Oscars, is Hollywood's most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are "Ben-Hur", "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" with 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are "All About Eve", "Titanic" and "La La Land" at age 14. "La La Land" is the only film of the three to lose Best Picture. The biggest Oscar “losers”, that is, the most nominated and walked away with zero awards, are “The Turning Point” of 1977 and “The Color Purple” of 1985 at 11 each. Walter Brennan has the most wins in this category with three, while Mahershala Ali, Michael Caine, Melvyn Douglas, Anthony Quinn, Jason Robards, Peter Ustinov and Christoph Waltz have two. The most nominations in this category are split between seven actors - Brennan, Jeff Bridges, Robert Duvall, Arthur Kennedy, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino and Claude Rains, with four each. Christopher Plummer is the oldest all-time winner at 82 for "Beginners" and nominated for "All the Money in the World" at 88. The youngest winner is Timothy Hutton for his first performance at age 20 for "Ordinary People", while Justin Henry is the youngest nominee at age eight for "Kramer vs. Kramer".
About the Oscars
the Oscars, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood's most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, the nominees and laureates have been selected by members of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented among nearly 10,000 members. The branches are Actors, Partners, Casting Directors, Cinematographers, Costume Designers, Directors, Documentaries, Executives, Film Editors, Makeup Artists and Hairdressers, Marketing and Relations audiences, members in general, members in general (artist representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and animated feature films, sound, visual effects and screenwriters.
The date of the 94th Oscars will be on Sunday March 27, 2022
