Stark fun features a garden orchestra, blueberry party, Joycelyn and Chris

African American Arts Festival

EN-RICH-MENT hosts the first African-American arts festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The event, which features food, vendors, music, poetry and children’s activities, will take place on Cleveland Avenue NW between Ninth and 10th Streets.

Featured guests include Josh and Maria Cribbs, who are co-hosts of a television show, “Cribbs in the CLE: Josh & Maria Live”, which airs daily on WOIO TV-19.

Musical entertainment includes drummer Elec Simon. Featured artists also include Red Hands, Donte Clark, and Rosalyn Pratt.

EN-RICH-MENT Fine Arts Academy is a non-profit cantonal arts agency serving the youth of Stark County.

Stark Parks Concert

Friends of Stark Parks is hosting an outdoor fundraising concert with The Ohio Weather Band and Anya Van Rose at Tam OShanter Park on Saturday.

Tickets cost $ 20 each and can be purchased in advance through Stark Parks athttps://starkparks.com/friends/events/

The event, called “Rockin ‘& Rollin’ in the Park”, features food trucks on site. Participants can also bring their own snacks. Adult drinks will also be available for purchase and must be consumed in a designated area.

Pop, water and other concessions will be sold. Places start at 5 p.m. Blankets and chairs are also suggested. The concert is from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tam O’Shanter Park is located at 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, in Jackson Township.

Tribute to Johnny Cash

Terry Lee Goffee, a Johnny Cash Tribute Artist, will perform at the Jackson Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of the Summer Concert Series.

Doors open at 5:30 pm Tickets are $ 10 for the general admission lawn and $ 20 for the VIP stage or VIP patio.

Jackson Amphitheater is at 7454 Community Parkway NW.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visitwww.jacksonamphitheater.com/

Joceyln & Chris at Auricle

Jocelyn and Chris will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Auricle in downtown Canton.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $ 15 atwww.ticketweb.com.

Joycelyn & Chris are a blues-rock band who drew vocal comparisons with Janis Joplin and Grace Slick, with guitar playing compared to David Gilmour.

Two of the band’s records reached No. 1 on the Relix JambandsTop 30 album chart.

Songs include “Outta My Head”, “Dry Cereal”, “Ready Steady Go”, “Footprints on the Moon”, “One Kiss”, “Where’s the Rain” and “Things I’ll Never Know”.

The duo are touring 14 states this summer to support their latest single, “Sugar and Spice” and their upcoming eighth studio album, “Favorite Ghosts”.

The Canton concert is presented by Summitradio station in Akron.

Symphony and Blueberry Fest

Pegasus Farm is hosting the Canton Symphony Orchestra at 6 p.m. Friday for its Symphony in the Garden event.

Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE n Marlboro Township, also hosts its third annual Blueberry Festival on Saturdays starting at 10 a.m.

The performance of the symphony orchestra will be in a four-string quartet.

Saturday’s event will feature blueberry themed snacks.

The Jackson shootings

The Shootouts will give a free concert Thursday at Jackson Amphitheater.

The band are known for their honky-tonk, vintage country, and American-style music.

The concert takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., during the Farmers Market and Food Truck on Thursday.

Jackson Amphitheater is at 7454 Community Parkway NW.

At the end of April, The Shootouts released their second album, “Bullseye”.

Most notable songs include the single “Rattlesnake Whiskey”, as well as “Everything I Know”, “Forgot to Forget”, “Waiting on You” and “Here Come the Blues”.

90s cinema weekend

The Canton Palace Theater is hosting a 90s Cinema Weekend.

The films shown are “Clueless” on Fridays and “Pulp Fiction” on Saturdays.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and performances are at 7:30 pm Tickets are $ 7.

To purchase tickets and more information, visithttps://cantonpalacetheatre.org.

