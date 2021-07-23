We live in a time of good actors and stories: Dibyendu Bhattacharya | Web series

After playing a series of notable roles, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is delighted that his work is well received and that he can play different characters on screen.

It’s amazing to get such a remarkable response from the public. All my characters have been appreciated and for some I have even received hateful emails and texts, like for my role as Layak in Criminal justice (Laughs). This kind of recognition is what I have always wanted since my days at the National School of Dramatic Art. I feel like I’m reborn as an actor, says Dev D and Black friday actor who is currently in Lucknow for a shoot.

He adds that audiences like and don’t like to make or break an actor. I never had any qualms about having a certain image to take into account when working in the industry. I was open to all kinds of characters when I first started and I’ve never looked back since. Fortunately, we live in a time of good actors and stories.

The Undekhi The actor thinks it’s important to learn to play the same roles differently. I played back-to-back cop in two shows but treated them in a variety of ways. For me, each character is about layers and as an actor I do my best to reach their core and add different dimensions to it, he says.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Dibyendu also feels that things have gone wrong. A lot of money is at stake and a lot has been lost. Projects have been abandoned, people have lost their jobs and daily bets have been hit the hardest. The shooting of my current series has also been rescheduled several times and many other projects are facing some or other issues, he says. Dibyendu finds the Lakhnavi food exceptionally tempting and believes each town’s USPs should be explored to the fullest. Since arriving in the city of the nawabs, I have monopolized the best kebabs, biryani and other mutton delicacies. When in Rome, doing like the Romans is my mantra for life.