



EXCLUSIVE: , who was previously a recurring guest star on the Max Original series Made for love will return for season 2 as a series regular. Foote plays Bennett Hobbes, the ever-cheerful executive assistant and confidant of billionaire tech mogul Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who implants a ‘Made for Love’ surveillance chip in the brain of his wife Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti). Based on Alissa Nutting’s novel, Made for love is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce. The first season followed Hazel who is on the run after a stifling ten-year marriage to Byron Gogol. After discovering that her husband had implanted the Made for Love chip, Hazel flees to her desert hometown to seek refuge with her aging widowed father Herbert (Ray Romano) and her synthetic partner, Diane. In addition to Foote, Milioti, Magnussen and Romano, the first season of Made for love with Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera. Made for love was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Best Cinematography for a Single Camera (Half Hour) Series. Related story “That Damn Michael Che” renewed for season 2 on HBO Max Foote recently appeared as Eddie Cleary in the ABC comedy series The children are doing well. He did it again on FX’s Emmy-winning limited series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as good as American Horror Story: Cult, and played a role in 9-1-1, All Rise, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy. On stage, Foote is the 2017 San Diego Theater Critics Circle Craig Noel Award recipient for Outstanding Male Performance in a Play for his lead role in Hand to god. He also played a supporting role in zoot costume at the Mark Taper forum. Foote received a BFA in Performance from the University of Michigan. Foote is represented by Kazarian, Measures, Ruskin & Associates, Hyphenate Creative Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. The first season of Made for love was produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Stephanie Laing was a co-EP and directed six episodes, including the pilot and the season finale episodes, and Alethea Jones directed two episodes. Season 1 showrunner Lee will be joined by Nutting to show season two. Made for love is a Paramount Television Studios production. Made for love streams on HBO Max.

