The recent explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against the superstar actor and rapper Kris Wu | were in fact the result of three different elaborate ploys to slander and defraud him, a Chinese police investigation concluded Thursday evening local time.

The police in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, tasked with handling the case, came to the results with unusual speed, releasing them just days after the most reprehensible allegations against Wu emerged.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old student Meizhu made initial accusations against Wu that he got her drunk at a party and raped her. In subsequent messages and an interview, she said he did the same with at least seven other very young women, often found via casting calls or selected from his fan groups. ChinaThe age of consent is 14 years old.

However, the police verdict said Du had put forward his story in articles written with a friend in order to improve their own popularity online. Later posts with even more damning detail were indeed posted by her but written by a male online writer seeking to cash in on the situation.

Du has posted what she says are videos and screenshots of the money she received from accounts listed as belonging to Wu and her mother. Police said the transactions were the result of another fraudster, a 23-year-old man from Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, who attempted to take advantage of the viral situation to extort money from the two. sides.

Police said in their official results statement, posted on Weibo, that they had interviewed suspects, interviewed parties [involved], visited witnesses, obtained documentary evidence, and obtained and extracted electronic evidence to generate their findings. They remain in the midst of an investigation into the other sexual assault complaints against Wu that have exploded online, however, and will deal with its results according to the law.

Varieties call to their service Thursday went unanswered.

Du published another missive from Weibo late Thursday night after the police report was released, doubling down on her position and describing how exhausted she was from the investigation and attention. I no longer want to use public resources. Hope this ends soon. I am really so tired.

She refuted the report point by point.

The police report said Du attended a casting for an upcoming music video directed by Agent Wus, a woman named Feng. Then, she went to a party at the Wus house where a group of 10 people drank and played alcohol games together until the next morning. She stayed there that night after getting drunk, and the two had sex. She left the next morning after sharing a meal with Wu and has kept in touch with him via WeChat ever since.

Du disputed in his response to police that Wus Feng’s agent used the casting call as a means of bringing her to Wus’ house and pushing her into bed. She added that Wus had sent the money, but had since been returning it and had never committed fraud.

Because it was a woman, I wasn’t taking precautions and got into the carport who called me, she said. It wasn’t until I arrived that I realized it was a drinking bout at Wus’ place and not a meeting for the two of us to discuss work.

I said I had a low tolerance for alcohol, but the people there kept giving me alcohol. I even threw up once. I then drank until I passed out, and Feng Meng took me to his room. I did not actively go there! I didn’t stay there on purpose!

When she woke up, she said Wu sincerely told her that he wanted them to start dating, so she stayed for a meal.

So many deceived women have come to find me; I have already done everything to give them a voice, said Du. You can tell I’m sensational at getting famous online, whatever you mean is fine, I don’t care. There may not be a result that will satisfy everyone, but I did my best.

Wu, a Canadian citizen, vehemently refuted the allegations, writing on his official Weibo: If there really had been such behavior, I would certainly gladly go to jail. He has not been formally charged with any crime.

Variety has contacted representatives for Wus but has not yet received a response.

