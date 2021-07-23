Entertainment
Chinese police actor Kris Wus has used his story to gain popularity online
The recent explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against the superstar actor and rapper Kris Wu | were in fact the result of three different elaborate ploys to slander and defraud him, a Chinese police investigation concluded Thursday evening local time.
The police in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, tasked with handling the case, came to the results with unusual speed, releasing them just days after the most reprehensible allegations against Wu emerged.
More Variety
Earlier this month, a 19-year-old student Meizhu made initial accusations against Wu that he got her drunk at a party and raped her. In subsequent messages and an interview, she said he did the same with at least seven other very young women, often found via casting calls or selected from his fan groups. ChinaThe age of consent is 14 years old.
However, the police verdict said Du had put forward his story in articles written with a friend in order to improve their own popularity online. Later posts with even more damning detail were indeed posted by her but written by a male online writer seeking to cash in on the situation.
Du has posted what she says are videos and screenshots of the money she received from accounts listed as belonging to Wu and her mother. Police said the transactions were the result of another fraudster, a 23-year-old man from Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, who attempted to take advantage of the viral situation to extort money from the two. sides.
Police said in their official results statement, posted on Weibo, that they had interviewed suspects, interviewed parties [involved], visited witnesses, obtained documentary evidence, and obtained and extracted electronic evidence to generate their findings. They remain in the midst of an investigation into the other sexual assault complaints against Wu that have exploded online, however, and will deal with its results according to the law.
Varieties call to their service Thursday went unanswered.
Du published another missive from Weibo late Thursday night after the police report was released, doubling down on her position and describing how exhausted she was from the investigation and attention. I no longer want to use public resources. Hope this ends soon. I am really so tired.
She refuted the report point by point.
The police report said Du attended a casting for an upcoming music video directed by Agent Wus, a woman named Feng. Then, she went to a party at the Wus house where a group of 10 people drank and played alcohol games together until the next morning. She stayed there that night after getting drunk, and the two had sex. She left the next morning after sharing a meal with Wu and has kept in touch with him via WeChat ever since.
Du disputed in his response to police that Wus Feng’s agent used the casting call as a means of bringing her to Wus’ house and pushing her into bed. She added that Wus had sent the money, but had since been returning it and had never committed fraud.
Because it was a woman, I wasn’t taking precautions and got into the carport who called me, she said. It wasn’t until I arrived that I realized it was a drinking bout at Wus’ place and not a meeting for the two of us to discuss work.
I said I had a low tolerance for alcohol, but the people there kept giving me alcohol. I even threw up once. I then drank until I passed out, and Feng Meng took me to his room. I did not actively go there! I didn’t stay there on purpose!
When she woke up, she said Wu sincerely told her that he wanted them to start dating, so she stayed for a meal.
So many deceived women have come to find me; I have already done everything to give them a voice, said Du. You can tell I’m sensational at getting famous online, whatever you mean is fine, I don’t care. There may not be a result that will satisfy everyone, but I did my best.
Wu, a Canadian citizen, vehemently refuted the allegations, writing on his official Weibo: If there really had been such behavior, I would certainly gladly go to jail. He has not been formally charged with any crime.
Variety has contacted representatives for Wus but has not yet received a response.
The best of variety
Register for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/chinese-police-rule-actor-kris-161031423.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]