Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anupam Kher, Kirti Kulhari, and more …

Sonam Kapoor puts an end to pregnancy rumors

Bombay– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has ended rumors she is pregnant with a social media post.

Sonam posted a clip on Instagram story where she spoke about her first day of period. In the clip, the actress is seen sipping ginger tea and holding a hot water bottle.

“Bottle of hot water and ginger tea for the first day of my period,” she captioned the post she shared on Wednesday.

Rumors about Sonam’s pregnancy started as soon as she arrived in India from London.

The actress will soon be seen in the movie “Blind”.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta share first glimpse of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’

Bombay– Actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first preview of their new film “Shiv Shastri Balboa”, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

“Introducing the first look of my new movie #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating story of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America !! Glad to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew !! More details and surprises to follow! Anupam Kher wrote on her Instagram page, mentioning in the hashtag that this is her 519th film.

Neena Gupta also posted on her Instagram account: “Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new movie #ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa # 519thFilm # AnIndianInAmerica # Humor # Drama #family.”

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher will be returning to the screen after many years.

In the first look, Anupam Kher is dressed in a white ganji and blue jeans and some pearl necklaces while Neena Gupta is dressed in a brown dress with pearl necklaces.

Anupam Kher was last seen in 2019 in the movie “The Accidental Prime Minister”.

Neena Gupta’s last film was “Sardar ka Grandson”. His next films are “83”, “Dial 100”, “Gwalior” and “Goodbye”.

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan reunite for music video

Bombay– Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan have teamed up on a music video project.

While song details are kept under wraps, Sonu is confirmed to be in the song and Farah conducts it. Filming of the track has already started in the Punjab.

Confirming the news to IANS, Sonu, who was previously directed by Farah in the movie ‘Happy New Year,’ said, “This song will be something very different from anything I’ve ever done before. It’s always wonderful to work with Farah.

The trail’s story will show Sonu’s character as a farmer turned cop. The song will be released at the end of the month.

Kirti Kulhari: We don’t have to be men to experience anything in life

Bombay– Actress Kirti Kulhari took to social media on Thursday to talk about her passion for cycling.

Kirti said she was fascinated by bicycles and urged girls to break unspoken rules – like gearless vehicles like scooties are for girls and heavy vehicles with gears like bicycles are for boys.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti shared a few videos of herself cycling. She wrote: “I’m fascinated by bikes not as a passenger but as a rider… I know it’s one of those millions of unsaid rules where anything gearless / easy like the scooty is for girls and something heavy / with gears like bikes is for boys. But isn’t that just another conditioning?

“I think it’s so cool to ride a bike and be the WOMEN that we are… we don’t have to be MEN to experience anything in life…

Come on girls… break another #glass ceiling and let bikes be a thing for both girls and boys… and let’s take the boys for a ride this time, ”she urged.

The actress also spoke about her desire to take a cycling trip to Ladakh next year.

“PS – Doing a #biketrip at #ladakh is a big part of my #bucketlist and I’m working on it. 2022 will be the year for that #xtremeadventure,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt gives insight into her skin care routine

Bombay– Alia Bhatt gave an overview of her skincare routine on Instagram. She shared a teaser video clip of her routine.

“But first, skin care. New YouTube video coming this Saturday !! ”She wrote on her Instagram page.

In the music video, Alia is seen wearing a T-shirt and without makeup.

In the teaser video, she is seen wearing her skincare bag and applying skincare products to her face. “Hi guys, welcome to Alia B. Let me introduce you to my best friend. I’ll put this on. One of my favorite products, ”she says in the video.

Alia is an avid social media user. She runs a You Tube vlog on her name where she shares information about her lifestyle.

Recently, Alia became a producer with her film “Darlings”, where she stars alongside Shefali Shah.

His upcoming projects are “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, “RRR” and “Brahmastra”. (IANS)