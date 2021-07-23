7 Bollywood Super Moms And Their Secret Diet Plans That Keep Them In Shape

Among the many enviable beauties of Bollywood, very few manage to become themselves again after becoming a mother. Gone are the days when actresses became bodies at home after reaching motherhood. Between juggling new projects to run their home especially kids, social life and so on, these great ladies can chill out in front of the movie, but definitely give all the young actresses some tough competition. singles with their fitness regimes and figures that are worth a million dollars!

From being at the peak of their careers, embracing motherhood to becoming gorgeous delicious mummies, these top Bollywood divas reveal their diet secrets to become more amazing than ever.

# 1. Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan

The former VJ and actress loved her sultry moves in Bollywood numbers that rock the charts and envious curves improve with age. At 47 and a kid later, this fit mummy is as strong as any 20-year-old!

She follows a 5 meal plan with nutritious food options throughout. Malaika believes in eating well and training well. Here’s what she has to say about her diet, I haven’t tried any of these fad diets. I believe in eating well. Also, I like to go to the gym and enjoy yoga because it streamlines your body.

She prefers to keep her body fit and energized to fight stress and fatigue with a protein shake and a banana as the best post-workout option.

Her day begins with a glass of warm lemon-honey water followed by a liter of water to eliminate all toxins.

For breakfast, she prefers to have a bowl of fresh fruit with something like upma or idli, or multigrain toast with egg whites.

For her midday meal and evening snacks, she prefers fresh vegetable juices or the peanut butter sandwich.

His lunch is a balanced meal of 2 chapattis, rice, vegetables and chicken with sprouts for the salad.

She prefers to keep her dinner light with a bowl of soup and steamed vegetables.

# 2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Going from being known as the most beautiful woman in the world to being criticized for her post-pregnancy weight, Aishwarya has seen both sides of the media get caught in the trap. Leaving the media to bite the dust, she’s returned to the top of her game with a gradual and healthy approach to getting back in shape.

So what does the old miss world eat to keep fit?

His diet mainly consists of fresh vegetables and foods that have a higher nutritional quota.

She made a point of switching from healthy brown rice to white rice, which is more nutritious, contains better dietary fiber and is also great for controlling appetite.

The most important thing she does is make sure she gets all of her protein from the right sources and believes in the right combination of carbohydrates and protein in her diet!

After starting her day with a glass of lukewarm water and lemon and honey, she opts for a breakfast of toast of brown bread or oats.

She makes sure to break the long intervals between her meals by including small snacks like seasonal fruits or nuts.

For lunch, she has boiled vegetables, dal, and chapattis.

His dinner usually consists of grilled fish and brown rice.

# 3. Shilpa shetty

Shilpa shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the few actresses who get better with age. Since Baazigar’s time, this dark beauty has maintained a toned figure, flawless skin, slim waist, and shiny hair, all thanks to healthy eating habits and regular workouts.

Here is what she advises all women who admire her to get back in shape:

When it comes to your health goal, whatever it is, eating is part of the bigger puzzle called lifestyle.

Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty’s Fitness Secrets

Shilpa Shettys diet plan for glowing skin and a slim, healthy body:

Post-workout: Shilpa prefers a potent combo of 2 dates, 8 black raisins, and a protein shake.

Breakfast: She starts her day with aloe vera or amla (Indian gooseberry) juice followed by porridge and tea with brown sugar.

Lunch: She has Chapatti / brown rice, chicken curry / turkey / salmon and fresh vegetables.

Evening snacks: Toast, egg white, green tea.

She finishes her dinner at 8 p.m. His dinner is mainly composed of soups, salads and chicken.

# 4. Kareena Kapoor

After pregnancy

The Begum of Nawab Khandaan is well known for its breathtaking transformation. The mom-to-be has maintained herself well thanks to her strong determination, disciplined life, and dedication to her training program and diet. She believes that to be in good shape you need to maintain a balanced approach to eating and training.

Kareena Yoga

Kareenas owes her stunning figure to her healthy meal plan. She lost about 12 pounds in just five months after Taimur was born. She does not only practice yoga, but also flyng fit, a kind of aerial twists and palates. Read more.

Her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani said:

It is not a question of jumping but of holding postures. Kareena can hold the post for up to two minutes, which is quite an achievement. His training is tailor-made and we keep changing the routines. After pregnancy, it’s much more about balancing hormones and the endocrine system.

Diet of Kareena Kapoors

Breakfast: Muesli, cheese, slices of bread or milk / soy milk parathas

Lunch: Chapattis, dal, sufficient amount of green salads and soup

Snacks: she prefers to take a protein shake and fruit to last all day

Dinner: Chapattis, dal / vegetable soup.

# 5. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is touted as one of the most beautiful women in India. A perfect blend of beauty with a brain, slender figure, sparkling eyes and a million dollar smile, this beauty queen has been at the top of her fitness game while juggling motherhood and career. And even if she did not reach motherhood biologically, raising a child is also not an easy task and it can be harmful to a woman’s health as well. We’re sure all moms will agree with us on this!

Here are some of the old Miss Universe’s most coveted secrets:

She recommends having a balanced approach to diet and lifestyle; The diet advice Sushmita sticks to is discipline your mind and the body will follow.

She starts her day early in the morning with a cup of ginger tea followed by a high protein breakfast of 3 egg whites or porridge with a glass of vegetable juice.

At 10, she nibbles a handful of nuts for a mid-day energy boost.

His lunch consists of a bowl of rice, dal, vegetables and a serving of chicken or fish.

For evening snacks, she likes to eat the vegetable sandwich or the idlis or a bowl of upma with a cup of coffee.

# 6. Genelia Dsouza Deshmukh

Celebrity after pregnancy

Comes motherhood and the girly charm goes. But in the case of Genelias, the chubby phase was short lived as we can see the girl showing off her girly and cute look again. We appreciate that she chose to take her time instead of just speeding it up. She really enjoyed her pregnancy and the post-pregnancy days. Mother of two boys, Riaan and Rahyl, getting back in shape with this glow definitely needs some special planning and a fitness regimen.

The main mantra of Genelias is to eat every two hours. Being non-vegetarian, she loves chicken, but she makes sure to eat fish five times a week, which makes it a healthy, non-vegetarian dish. Mutton and chicken are only once a week.

genelia D Souza

Génélias diet:

She starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water followed by two egg whites and a slice of bread.

She has a South Indian breakfast with lazily in her breakfast. After an interval of half an hour, she takes the cup of coffee.

In his lunch, two roti and a dish of fish / shrimp / chicken and a vegetable are taken. She follows this diet every half hour to 45 minutes. Being a high protein diet, she also takes egg white throughout the day.

Grilled sandwich or poha every now and then is what she takes in her evening snacks.

For her dinner, tandoori chicken is her favorite and she avoids crabs. She thinks that for dinner, having a vegetarian and non-vegetarian dish is a must.

Not being a very athletic person, her trainer comes home and trains for a maximum of half an hour. Accompanied, she enjoys running and jogging and this is how she maintains her diet and stays in shape by being a perfect mom.

# 7. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan’s Fitness Diet

Gone are the days when pregnant women hid their baby bumps. Soha Ali Khan has been a fitness freak throughout her pregnancy. Her yoga game was always there with healthy eating.

Soha Ali Khan’s Fitness Diet

On International Yoga Day, Soha shared a very inspiring message to all her fans and the mom-to-be not to pose for the world but to pose for yourself. For Soha, yoga has been the best way to lose weight and stay in shape. Like I said, fitness is indeed a personal journey and Soha proves it every day.

Being a mother is certainly a very difficult job, but it is important to make time for yourself and to focus on your health as well. So, all gorgeous moms, get inspired by these delicious Bollywood mummies and let’s go now!

