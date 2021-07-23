Hollywood-based engineer sentenced to 5 years for illegal exports





LOS ANGELES An electrical engineer in the Hollywood Hills who conspired to illegally obtain integrated circuits with military applications that were exported to China without the required filing of electronic export information was today sentenced to 63 months federal prison.

Yi-Chi Shih, 66, was convicted by U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, who also ordered him to pay $ 362,698 in restitution to the IRS and fined him $ 300,000, according to the US attorney’s office. After a seven-week jury trial that ended in July 2019, Shih was convicted on one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Regulations on export administration. Shih was also convicted of four counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiring to gain unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, one count of false statements to an FBI agent, three counts of subscribing to a false income tax return, and four counts of making false statements to the IRS regarding his overseas assets.

Shih defrauded a U.S. company that made wideband, high-power semiconductor chips known as monolithic microwave integrated circuits from its confidential and proprietary business information that was part of its MMIC manufacturing services, according to Shih. evidence from the trial. As part of the scheme, he accessed the victim company’s web portal after gaining that access through an associate posing as a domestic client seeking to obtain custom-designed MMICs that would be used only by United States. In this way, Shih hid his true intention. to export the US company’s MMICs to the People’s Republic of China. The victim company’s semiconductor chips have several commercial and military applications. MMICs are used in missiles, missile guidance systems, combat aircraft, electronic warfare, electronic warfare countermeasures, and radar applications. The Shih MMICs exported to China were destined for AVIC 607, a public entity of the PRC.

Shih was the chairman of Chengdu Ga Stone Technology Company, a Chinese company that was building an MMIC manufacturing plant in Chengdu. In 2014, the CGTC was placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List, according to court documents, “due to its involvement in activities contrary to national security and the interests of United States foreign policy. in particular, that she had been involved in the illicit sourcing of products and items for unauthorized military end use in China. ” Shih used a Hollywood Hills-based company he controlled PullmanLane Productions LLC to funnel funds provided by Chinese entities to finance the manufacture of MMICs by the victim company. Pullman Lane received funding from a Beijing-based company that was placed on the entity list on the same day as CGTC “on the basis of its involvement in activities contrary to national security and the foreign policy interests of states. United ”, according to court documents. .

Shih’s associate Kiet Mai pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of smuggling and was sentenced to 18 months probation and fined $ 5,000. City News Service

