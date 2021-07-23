Sisters Kapoor Kareena and Karisma are beautiful Bollywood divas and are fun to watch together. While they haven’t appeared in a movie yet, their small appearances also give us major sibling goals. Lolo and Bebo as they are affectionately called are back to surprise us after a long time.

Kareena Kapoor uploaded her candid shoot photo to Instagram and captioned it, “Always a special shoot with bebo something exciting coming soon @netmedsofficial @kareenakapoorkhan @punitdmalhotra @ dharma2pointo”. The actress hinted at a collaboration with her beloved sister and director Punit Malhotra. Kareena looked lovely in a red dress while Karisma looked beautiful in a cropped top with black pants.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the photo of Karisma Kapoor, Punit Malhotra and herself from their shoot to her Instagram Story. She wrote on it: “Sir, you are the best @therealkarismakapoor @punitdmalhotra @netmedsofficial @ dharma2pointo”. Puneet re-shared Kareena’s story and said, “It’s you ma’am … aap sab ki favorite ho (you are everyone’s favorite)”.

Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing an orange off the shoulder top with black pants and Karisma Kapoor is seen in a yellow crop, green jacket and white pants. Punit Malhotra opted to wear a brown shirt with blue jeans. The fans are very excited to see them after a long gap. Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. Karisma is supposed to become a producer for the OTT platform with her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

