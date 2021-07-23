Hollywood South back in action, needs skilled local film crew

BATON ROUGE – Now that the lights are back on in Hollywood South Studios, the need for the crew to work on set has increased.

“I like the fact that there are a lot of people right now. I am often called. I kind of do commercials and music videos and docuseries, and I’m always called out for feature films because they need people, ”said Mason McGuire, who has worked as a set gaffer for almost 20 years. years.

For the past two weeks however, McGuire has donned his teacher’s hat. He helps a group of people from Celtic Studios learn the ins and outs of making a movie. These skills include how to properly turn on and power an assembly and handle all equipment safely.

“They know how to wind the cable, run the cable, install the C-brackets… and they already know how to properly wind the stinger, which we call our extension cords. These things make them very, very valuable, ”McGuire said.

The program is free. The New Orleans nonprofit Video Access Center has partnered with IATSE Local 478 Entertainment Union and Louisiana Economic Development to provide the training.

“It helps me get on with the things I want to do in life. It’s good for me. It’s good for my family, ”said Ray Gautier, who signed up for the program.

Gautier has worked on some films and commercials, but wants to revamp his career.

“Even when you go to some sets and you see different people – and you go to other sets and you see some of the same people – it’s a big family,” Gautier said.

He and a handful of interns live in Baton Rouge. It was the organizers’ goal to involve more locals in the film industry workforce. Otherwise, productions will bring in teams from out of state.

“It’s a big deal,” McGuire said. “Around 2010, we started making big budget films. And they would steal the DP, gaff it, and the wrench handle, and everyone under it would be hired locally. But now we’re at the point where we can do it all, produce, be the cinematographer and the goof and the key handles. Everything is local.

Cinema is booming again, which increases the need for qualified teams. Tons of projects were put on hold last year due to COVID-19 and are now ready to start production. Many are happy to take advantage of it.

“It’s magic. And it’s a ton of work, and you’re outclassed by the equipment around you. But with the team, everyone works in unison, everything moves like a fluid machine,” said Jack John Gradney, who signed up for the program.

The same training was recently offered in New Orleans. The program is highly sought after. There are 165 places available between nine different courses, and 239 people have applied. In October, another training will take place in Baton Rouge.

“Louisiana is one of the most sought after states for film and television. We want to diversify the talent pool and employ as many local people as possible. Many productions choose Baton Rouge to shoot their films, and we want to make sure that we train and hire local people. Participants can earn “working days” to become members of the IATSE 478 union, and NOVAC acts as a liaison between the trainees. and production opportunities, ”NOVAC Executive Director India King Robins said in a statement.