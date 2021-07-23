Entertainment
What is the cinematic male gaze and why is it problematic?
There have been several consistently written articles about Bollywood and its occasional sexism. However, are you familiar with the concept of the male gaze and how the Bollywood film industry has promoted and propagated the idea of the same among men in India?
What is the male gaze
Let us give you an exact idea of what exactly male gaze is. Imagine walking the streets and feeling a boy’s eyes follow you as you walk. The man does not necessarily follow you, it is his gaze that pierces you. You can feel it moving with your hips and at that point you feel a thrill of discomfort, fear, disgust and anger.
How films propagate the concept of male gaze
Have you ever watched a movie and seen the camera focus on a girl’s back? Zoom in then zoom out on its step? What the camera does in the movies is it gives us ownership of such a masculine gaze. This makes it more accessible. The worst part is that a lot of times we don’t even realize that we are subjecting actresses to the male gaze. The camera brings our eyes to the scene and we sit in the chairs enjoying the script, completely ignoring what it has done to the minds of the people sitting in the theater.
The importance that the camera in movies places on a girl’s cleavage or back is sometimes even more than it places on the actress as a whole. In fact, some films feature characters only to appeal to the male gaze (learn more about sexism). These characters have absolutely no roles, no personalities, they’re just there, so every time they step into the frame, the filmmakers can play cheesy sound in the background while still focusing the camera on their cleavage.
Bollywood movies that have gone too far with the male gaze
Do you remember when Raveena Tandon performed on the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani? An evergreen song, right? Now, do you remember the parts of the actress that were filmed in the video even before her face was shown? No? This is exactly the problem with the cinematic male gaze. He normalized it so much that we just sit there without even giving up on the problem. The song begins with Raveena Tandons waist, hips, arms, back and breasts, followed by a repeat in the same order, lips, then finally her face. As the camera takes us through this sequence, do you now understand why the boys are looking at us from the bottom up? As uncomfortable as it sounds, songs like these give a male gaze a boost.
In the movie Main Hoon Na, when the song Tumse Milke Dilka Hai Jo Haal plays and Amrita Rao (Sanjana) walks in with the camera taking only pictures of her walking, bare back, hips and hair ruffles, you know what you just did there? You followed the camera of a male filmmaker who subtly showed you the parts of a girl’s body that a man fantasizes about, which basically includes every other part except the face.
While giving examples of the male gaze, it goes without saying that the rap songs of all of our beloved artists have gone beyond the limits of the spread of the male gaze. Whether it’s Chaar Bottle Vodka or Blue Hai Paani, these songs have only glorified the male gaze.
What’s wrong with movies that glorify the male gaze?
Remember when we all got the cool haircut to try and copy Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota hai? Or when we all bought some yellow sarees to look like Tip Tip Barsa Paani’s Raveena Tandon? Remember how many women flaunted purple lehenga after seeing Madhuri Dixit in Didi Tera Devar Deewana? The point is, if we are so affected by the clothes of actresses and even though we buy them despite the fact that fashion trends change every day, imagine how much the masculine look that Bollywood has propagated on men, given that this has been a constant in Bollywood Movies (read more about the impact of the television industry on women). While filmmakers should have absolute freedom when creating art, and we make no attempt to restrict their creative flow in any way, we also believe that zooming in and out of a woman’s cleavage and back is not a product of creativity.
We think filmmakers need to be a little more careful when creating these kinds of scenes and make a conscious effort not to promote the male gaze. If you agree with us and want to read more such posts, stay tuned to Her Zindagi!
