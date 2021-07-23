“Ted Lasso” Editors on THR Episode “Behind The Screen” – The Hollywood Reporter





Nominated for Emmy Awards Ted lasso editors AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy discuss their work on the first season and preview season 2 in a new episode of Hollywood journalist‘s Behind the screen. The hit series Apple TV + Ted lasso– which follows Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to coach a Premier League football team – offered the right combination of comedy, heart and hope to win over the pandemic audience. The series won 20 Emmy nominations, the most for a comedy this season. Catoline is nominated for the episode “The Hope that Kills You” and McCoy, for the episode called “Make Rebecca Great Again”. This is the first Emmy nomination for both publishers. Jason with editors AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy.

Courtesy of Francesca Castro In today’s “Two Aces” conversation, Catoline and McCoy take listeners behind the scenes of the making of the series, share their favorite scenes, and hint at what will happen when Ted, Roy, Rebecca and the rest characters will return for season two, which begins Friday. They also discuss what Catoline describes as “Jason Sudeikis’ film school. He knows so many references to so many movies and TV shows. He likes references to books and songs. He cites as an example: “He was trying to find a way [for Ted] to break down Jamie Tartt’s character and do it in a creative and intuitive way and he thought he would take inspiration from Allen Iverson’s infamous “practice” speech where he repeats the word practice over and over again. McCoy and Catoline add that viewers can search for references to a variety of films and TV projects during the second season. “I’m just in awe of our cast,” McCoy says. “They did an incredible job. Character growth is huge this season. Hosted by THR technical writer Carolyn Giardina, Behind the screen features cinematographers, composers, editors and other talents behind the making of episodic films and series.

