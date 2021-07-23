6 Bollywood comedies that took a unique take on weddings





The upcoming wedding comedy 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will be released on July 23 on the OTT ZEE5 platform. The film tells the story of a young couple who come from different communities and therefore they cheat on their respective families to get married. A sitcom, 14 Phere revolves around the crazy events that surround two weddings. In anticipation of the film, let’s check out other Bollywood movies that had a unique take on weddings. Roohi Bollywood horror comedy Roohi saw a woman possessed by a witch whose wish was to marry. We see the other characters around Roohi trying different ways to save her, including getting her to marry a man without her wish. However, the film’s turn comes when Roohi decides to be her own savior and gets married. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Dolly ki doli Dolly Ki Doli, directed by Abhishek Dogra is a wedding comedy where a con artist gets married multiple times. We see a group of crooks pretending to be family, as they cheat on unsuspecting married couples. Dolly’s modus operandi is for her to slip sleeping pills into her husband and family’s food and steal everything they own. When a relentless groom teams up with a cop, Dolly and her “family” find themselves at their wit’s end. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, as well as Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in key roles. Happy Bhag Jayegi In this 2016 film, Harpreet or Happy Kaur is a runaway bride who makes noise with her actions in India and Pakistan. She plans to run away with her boyfriend, but accidentally reaches Lahore in a truck. There she blackmails a couple to help her. Happy Bhag Jayegi, with its ensemble cast, was very popular when it was released and its sequel was also released in 2018. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Bhag Jayegi stars Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill. Shuddh Desi Romance Shuddh Desi Romance, by Maneesh Sharma was quite ahead of his time as he preached that it was not necessary to get married to have a fulfilling relationship. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor, Shudh Desi Romance tells the story of two lovers who continue to flee their marriage for fear of marriage. Luka Chuppi Luka Chuppi by Laxman Utekar is another film about relationships to be lived. However, unlike Shuddh Desi Romance, the protagonists are presented as desperate in the process of getting married. A young couple, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, live together, lying that they are married. However, when their family finds out, they accept their “marriage”. Devastated by guilt, they try to get married but fail several times. Tanu marries the return of Manu Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the sequel to the 2011 hit film starring Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan. In the first film, we see the hilarious events that lead Tanu and Manu, two poles apart, to reunite. The second film takes place a few years after their marriage. When cracks appear in their marriage, Manu begins to fall for another woman, who is a double of his ex. Things only get worse for him when Tanu interrupts his marriage. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub in key roles. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

