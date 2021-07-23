Montreal plans a new 160,000 square foot film studio – The Hollywood Reporter





Construction work on a 160,000 square foot film studio, MELS 4, is expected to begin shortly in Montreal. Quebec broadcaster Groupe TVA said the proposed film studio, with a 60,000 square foot soundstage that can be split into two smaller stages, will aim to bring more blockbuster Hollywood movies and TV series to the city. MELS, a division of TVA Group, already operates 20 sound stages in Montreal at three locations: the Cité du Havre and two separate installations at the Technoparc. Work on MELS 4 is expected to start later this year, with the first plans to fill the studio in spring 2023. Roland Emmerich’s Half-way filmed at the MELS studios in 2018, and that of Ari Aster Boul. Disappointment. for A24 is currently in front of the cameras in Montreal. With MELS 4, the city aims to catch up with Vancouver and Toronto as production hubs for Hollywood studios and streamers. The proposed studio will cost $ 76 million to build, including $ 25 million from the Quebec government in the form of a loan. Canada is experiencing a boom in movie studio construction as real estate developers, long accustomed to building only condominiums and suburban housing, turn to sound stages as a safer bet as streamers and Hollywood studios are shooting more and more original movies and series in Toronto, Vancouver and elsewhere across the country. Major media players are increasingly taking long-term leases on available movie studios as production space remains scarce everywhere, and Canada offers lucrative tax credits and currency savings for those who come. North. “The construction of a new world-class studio like MELS 4 is essential to maintain the vitality and competitiveness of Montreal and Quebec in the global audiovisual production market,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of TVA Group’s parent company, Quebecor, in a press release. declaration. At the end of MELS 4, TVA Group will have a total of approximately 500,000 square feet of production space, including 270,000 square feet of sound stages, in Montreal. Much of this studio space hosts film and television shoots in French from the independent sector of the province.

