How the New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 managed to surprise the Rolling Stones: “Mick said yes” | Keith spera

When the Rolling Stones were booked in 2019 for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals, rumors began to circulate long before the official announcement was made. In the end, it all came to naught: The Stones canceled so frontman Mick Jagger could have heart surgery.

But the news that Jagger and his company will try again, when Jazz Fest 2021 was postponed, surprised just about everyone, even Jazz Fest staff and board. Until Thursday, the Stones’ organization managed to keep a secret not only about the Oct. 13 appearance in New Orleans, but the band’s entire 13-date tour of the fall stadiums. .

There has never been anything so big and so quiet, said Quint Davis, longtime producer and director of the Jazz Fest. They are the biggest group in the world to tour America that nobody knew. And they play at Jazz Fest.

Maintaining a cone of silence was essential, Davis said: It was made clear to him that any leaks could jeopardize the Fair Grounds date.

Jazz Fest staff members even delayed booking other acts for October 13, so as not to wonder why the festival is planning a secret, self-contained Wednesday.

The festival previously announced daily listings for two weekends from Friday to Sunday: October 8-10 and October 15-17. The six-day festival was all that was originally planned, Davis said, as organizers were aware of cutting costs in the wake of a pandemic that has depleted the disposable income of many potential attendees.

It was the only thing we were conservative on, he said.

But then the Jazz Fests production partners of live entertainment powerhouse AEG Live, which exclusively promotes Rolling Stones touring through its Concerts West division, informed Davis that the Stones could be available this fall. An additional day has therefore been added to the program.

It also allows the festival to add a few dozen local acts that were initially left out. But that afternoon at the fairgrounds, the other stages will turn off when the Rolling Stones take to the Acura stage.

Guess everyone (who’s) there, even though they’ll enjoy the rest of the festival in the morning and early afternoon, are there because they want to see the Stones, Davis said.

Tickets go on sale on July 30 at 10 a.m. via the festival site, www.nojazzfest.com. Unlike 2019, fans will not be camping outside the Superdome to purchase tickets in person at the box office.

Following the cancellation of 2019, the Rolling Stones were planning to catch up with the date of Jazz Fest 2020 on its last Sunday, May 2. Then, as Davis said, the entire 2020 festival was COVID-ed, as well as the 2020 stage of the Unfiltered Stones Tour.

Many of the same headliners who were supposed to star in 2020, including Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters and Lizzo, have been re-rented for 2021. Now the Rolling Stones, who were never announced to be on the 2020 calendar, have been re-let as well as.

Think about everything that needed to fall into place, ”said Davis. They must have decided to tour North America. They must have decided to do it in September / October. And they must have wanted to do the Jazz Fest.

Davis spent years lobbying for the Rolling Stones to come to Jazz Fest. He’s traveled the world attending rehearsals and concerts, and forging relationships with the band’s team, including manager Joyce Smyth. The Stones’ health-related cancellation in 2019 was a huge disappointment.

That summer, the band finally gave their first concert in New Orleans in 25 years. The Stones delivered a 19-song set at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 15, 2019, a day later than originally planned thanks to Hurricane Barry.

After the Stones’ cancellation in 2019, Fleetwood Mac was first recruited to replace them at Jazz Fest before also dropping out after frontman Stevie Nicks struggled with health.

Jagger and Nicks, her solo, will get another photo at Fair Grounds this fall.

AEG confirmed to Davis several weeks ago that the Stones were ready in three words: Mick said yes.

And that was it, Davis said. They decided to come back to the festival. The group was friendly. Joyce was sympathetic. The Rolling Stones don’t play at festivals, let alone come and play on our stage under a tent. They had to want to do this.

Indeed, the Stones usually make headlines with their own production and staff. To meet the needs of the Stones at the fairgrounds, a small village will be built behind the Acura stage, with offices, locker rooms, dining rooms and more, all to Stones specifications.

The fact that the Jazz Fest staff members did all the pre-work in 2019 should make this year go smoothly.

What’s going on behind the stage is recreating the whole Rolling Stones stadium tour, with hundreds of people, “Davis said.” It’s like doing two different festivals: the Jazz Fest and the Rolling Stones. . It’s such a big production, it’s a festival in its own right.

In 2019, we got everything approved and laid out, which took a lot of work and a big learning curve. Now we know what they want and what they need and how to do it. We are ready.

Presenting the Stones on a standalone Wednesday makes logistics easier on many levels. After the first weekend of the Jazz Fests, the production team will have two full days to set up the Rolling Stones equipment. They will then have all day on October 14 to break it down before the festival reopens this Friday.

Were not slammed into the festival the next day, working all night to change stages, Davis said.

The standalone Wednesday date also allows the festival to sell specific tickets to that day. Scheduling the Stones in 2019 on a Thursday, a day normally included in weekend ticket packages, complicated refunds when the show was canceled.

This year, anyone who purchases a Weekend Pass, VIP Package, Official Travel Package or WWOZ Brass Pass before this Saturday at 11:59 pm can participate in a pre-sale of Rolling Stones tickets. This is important because attendance will be capped that day.

No day of Jazz Fest has ever been complete, Davis said. It could.

Figuring out how many tickets to sell involves a lot of math, he said. Measure the pitch, make sure everyone can have three square feet, (determine) the right number (who) can come out and be comfortable and see the show.

The group will perform on the existing Acura stage, but augmented with a push, a track-style extension. The Rolling Stones will also likely personalize the stage set, as Katy Perry did in 2019.

But New Orleans piano patriarch Professor Longhair will always preside from the top of the Acura scene, as always. It was an easy conversation, Davis said.

For Davis, it was important that the Rolling Stones perform in the context of what Jazz Fest is. The three magic words are on Jazz Fest. It’s the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest.

This is their comeback tour after canceling two tours. This is our return. It was a great festival in itself. And now it falls on it. Surprise!