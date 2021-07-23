Fashion Hack: 6 Different Ways To Accessorize Western Outfits With Bollywood Divas





An outfit is incomplete without the right accessories. Whether you decide to go minimalist or go for an OTT look, it all depends on the accessories you choose. With a number of fun festivities coming up, bring out your favorite fashion and upgrade your style. We put on the set of accessories to sublimate your look in a subtle but significant way. Take inspiration from our favorite B-town girls for how to perfectly accessorize your western outfits for the occasion and looks you want. Wear your traditional jewelry with your western outfit Sonakshi sinha Accessorizing your traditional jewelry with your western outfits is the perfect amalgamation of the traditional and the contemporary. Sonakshi layered her black crop top with a loose printed shrug and paired it with printed pants. She accessorized the look with traditional oxidized jewelry like a necklace and dainty rings. This look is perfect for festivals when you want to look traditional without stepping out of your comfort zone. Pair your watch with a bracelet Anushka sharma When your outfit is already overdone, don’t overdo it with the accessories. Anushka Sharmas’ dress with exaggerated sleeves is already taking center stage. Therefore, she simply paired the look with a bracelet and a watch. This will not only make your hand look full and elegant, but the watch will add a chic and formal vibe to it. Opt for these type of accessories when attending a casual dinner with your boss or coworkers. Bring back the bracelets Neha Dhupia Bracelets are yet another important part of any traditional wear. However, sometimes they can look great with your western outfits. This accessory is a good choice on days when you don’t feel like wearing heavy earrings and necklaces. You can just amplify your casual outfit by wearing a few chunky bracelets. Go for trendy earrings Katrina kaif Earrings are a great way to elevate any look. They frame your face and can make you stand out in a crowd. The best aspect of the earrings is that you can use them to amplify the look of your casual outfit as well as your formal outfits. Katrina’s shimmering outfit already looks quite eye-catching, but the extra earrings make it even better and don’t detract from the look. Earrings are a great accessory when you want to play it safe. Stay minimalist Priyanka Chopra Jonas Some outfits speak for themselves and can go broke if you fill them with accessories. On such outfits you should choose minimalist jewelry like a pair of delicate studs. This goes especially well for high necked outfits, shimmering dresses, sequined sarees, etc. When you don’t want to overdo your outfit and want to look neat and chic, go for a minimalist look. Take it all out with earrings Tara Sutaria Hoop earrings have a way to enhance any look and make any outfit glamorous and sultry. When you want to elevate your casual look or add a touch of drama to your boring outfits, hoops are what you need! Tara Sutaria went all out with a layered necklace and hoops that give off the perfect Gen Z vibes. What accessory do you prefer with your western outfits? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 5 actresses who made denim jumpsuits part of their casual wardrobe

