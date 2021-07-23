How George Lopez did it in Hollywood

My family always told me that I would end up on the streets. No mother. No father. No one believed in me. George Lopez called back. And they were right, I ended up on the street: on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chills went down my back. I sat across from Lopez at his Los Angeles home. After years of Lopez interviewing guests on his late-night talk show, the tables have been turned. It was my turn to interview the comedy legend … and let’s say it got moving.

Interview the legend in person: George Lopez

George Lopez and Jon Youshaei



I had so many questions: How did Lopez become the first Latino to host a late night talk show? How did he go from stand-up comedian to actor, producing and writing his own sitcom on ABC? What inspired Lopez to enter the crypto craze now by creating an NFT (non-fungible token)?

It started with Sandra Bullock. Yes, Miss Congeniality. In the early 2000s, Bullock drove 90 minutes from Los Angeles to see Lopez perform at a small club in Brea, California. Lopez didn’t know it at the time, but Bullock wasn’t there just for a laugh. She was looking for actors for her next Hollywood project: a Latino family sitcom.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

But after seeing Lopez stand up, Bullock changed his mind. She decided the show shouldn’t be on a fictitious latino family. It should be about Georges lopez family. It should be his grandmother. About his cousins. About all the loved ones Lopez referred to and joked about in his stand-up routine. It’s like that The George Lopez Show was born.

I’ve always been someone who’s been overlooked, Lopez told me, holding back tears. Corn [Sandra] gave me a chance. That’s all you need at any given time. You can work as hard as you need to, but you need someone to look after you.

Bullock was that someone. Not only did she do the sitcom on Lopez, but she introduced him to ABC, the sitcom’s executive producer, and even acted in the show’s first season as a recurring character named Accident Amy.

In preparation for this interview, I reviewed episodes of The George Lopez Show with new appreciation. Now I noticed the name Bullocks in the credits. Now I have noticed his appearances in the first few episodes. Bullock didn’t just discover Lopez. She defended him.

20 years later, Lopez has championed artists like Bullock did for him. For example, when Lopez heard he had been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his first reaction wasn’t to just celebrate. This was to make sure that Latino actor Freddie Prinze would finally get a star too. I’m not going in unless Freddie Prinze comes in, Lopez told the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Likewise, when comedy icon Richard Pryor passed away, Lopez raised money to build a 9-foot-tall bronze statue in Pryor’s hometown of Peoria, Illinois. Now with the launch of its very first NFT called Cha Cha Lucha, Lopez does it again with a pioneering artist named Ali Sabet.

Ali radiates art, Lopez said with a smile. Hes a beautiful person and has a great soul. When I saw what Ali was, I knew I had to be with this guy. The way Lopez describes Sabet is reminiscent of how Bullock described Lopez 20 years ago.

Lopez and Sabet talk about their Cha Cha Lucha NFT

George Lopez, Ali Sabet and Jon Youshaei



Just like The George Lopez Show, this NFT is deeply personal. Lopez reflected on Lucha Libre’s wrestling fights he watched as a child. He was won over by their high-flying movements, colorful outfits and famous lucha masks.

I’ve been trying to get lucha wrestling masks since I first went to Tijuana when I was nine, Lopez recalls. And when I visited Mexico, the first place I went was: do you have wrestling masks here?

51 years later, NFT producer BLKPRL and Sabet collaborated with Lopez to bring his vision to life. Together they designed 50 limited edition Cha Cha Luchas which sold out last week on Original protocol, the same platform that hosted historic 3laus $ 11.6 million NFT and Charlie Bit My Finger $ 760,000 NFT Video. Now they are auctioning exclusives Cha Cha Combat Artwork with opportunities to meet Lopez, attend his Celebrity Golf Classic and give back to the George Lopez Foundation which raises awareness and funds the fight against kidney disease.

“We love the creativity that George Lopez, Sabet and BLKPRL bring to this drop in NFT, said Origin co-founder Josh Fraser. These NFTs have great collectible value and will provide smiles for years to come, all like his sitcom did. “

Sabet echoed this sentiment. This is history on the move, he said. We have these incredible Cha cha fights that we drew together. George gave them their names, powers, likes and dislikes. I feel like the next level is that these Cha cha fights could be made into an animated series with the main character voiced by George Lopez.

There is so much heart and soul in this NFT collaboration, BLKPRL said about reuniting with Lopez and Sabet. There is a whole community behind it with more artists like Oly and Godcloud who produced a soundtrack for the Cha Cha Lucha brand.

An unforgettable experience

Randy Levy, Linda Small, Jon Youshaei, George Lopez, Lizza Monet Morales



It’s fair that Lucha means fighter because that’s exactly what describes Lopez’s life. He fought to make it stand-up comedy for 20 years. He fought to keep his sitcom authentic amid the pressure from the network. And of course he fought for other artists like Prinze, Pryor and now Sabet to amplify their legacy just like Bullock raised his.