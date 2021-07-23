Entertainment
How George Lopez did it in Hollywood
My family always told me that I would end up on the streets. No mother. No father. No one believed in me. George Lopez called back. And they were right, I ended up on the street: on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Chills went down my back. I sat across from Lopez at his Los Angeles home. After years of Lopez interviewing guests on his late-night talk show, the tables have been turned. It was my turn to interview the comedy legend … and let’s say it got moving.
I had so many questions: How did Lopez become the first Latino to host a late night talk show? How did he go from stand-up comedian to actor, producing and writing his own sitcom on ABC? What inspired Lopez to enter the crypto craze now by creating an NFT (non-fungible token)?
It started with Sandra Bullock. Yes, Miss Congeniality. In the early 2000s, Bullock drove 90 minutes from Los Angeles to see Lopez perform at a small club in Brea, California. Lopez didn’t know it at the time, but Bullock wasn’t there just for a laugh. She was looking for actors for her next Hollywood project: a Latino family sitcom.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
But after seeing Lopez stand up, Bullock changed his mind. She decided the show shouldn’t be on a fictitious latino family. It should be about Georges lopez family. It should be his grandmother. About his cousins. About all the loved ones Lopez referred to and joked about in his stand-up routine. It’s like that The George Lopez Show was born.
I’ve always been someone who’s been overlooked, Lopez told me, holding back tears. Corn [Sandra] gave me a chance. That’s all you need at any given time. You can work as hard as you need to, but you need someone to look after you.
Bullock was that someone. Not only did she do the sitcom on Lopez, but she introduced him to ABC, the sitcom’s executive producer, and even acted in the show’s first season as a recurring character named Accident Amy.
In preparation for this interview, I reviewed episodes of The George Lopez Show with new appreciation. Now I noticed the name Bullocks in the credits. Now I have noticed his appearances in the first few episodes. Bullock didn’t just discover Lopez. She defended him.
20 years later, Lopez has championed artists like Bullock did for him. For example, when Lopez heard he had been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his first reaction wasn’t to just celebrate. This was to make sure that Latino actor Freddie Prinze would finally get a star too. I’m not going in unless Freddie Prinze comes in, Lopez told the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Likewise, when comedy icon Richard Pryor passed away, Lopez raised money to build a 9-foot-tall bronze statue in Pryor’s hometown of Peoria, Illinois. Now with the launch of its very first NFT called Cha Cha Lucha, Lopez does it again with a pioneering artist named Ali Sabet.
Ali radiates art, Lopez said with a smile. Hes a beautiful person and has a great soul. When I saw what Ali was, I knew I had to be with this guy. The way Lopez describes Sabet is reminiscent of how Bullock described Lopez 20 years ago.
Just like The George Lopez Show, this NFT is deeply personal. Lopez reflected on Lucha Libre’s wrestling fights he watched as a child. He was won over by their high-flying movements, colorful outfits and famous lucha masks.
I’ve been trying to get lucha wrestling masks since I first went to Tijuana when I was nine, Lopez recalls. And when I visited Mexico, the first place I went was: do you have wrestling masks here?
51 years later, NFT producer BLKPRL and Sabet collaborated with Lopez to bring his vision to life. Together they designed 50 limited edition Cha Cha Luchas which sold out last week on Original protocol, the same platform that hosted historic 3laus $ 11.6 million NFT and Charlie Bit My Finger $ 760,000 NFT Video. Now they are auctioning exclusives Cha Cha Combat Artwork with opportunities to meet Lopez, attend his Celebrity Golf Classic and give back to the George Lopez Foundation which raises awareness and funds the fight against kidney disease.
“We love the creativity that George Lopez, Sabet and BLKPRL bring to this drop in NFT, said Origin co-founder Josh Fraser. These NFTs have great collectible value and will provide smiles for years to come, all like his sitcom did. “
Sabet echoed this sentiment. This is history on the move, he said. We have these incredible Cha cha fights that we drew together. George gave them their names, powers, likes and dislikes. I feel like the next level is that these Cha cha fights could be made into an animated series with the main character voiced by George Lopez.
There is so much heart and soul in this NFT collaboration, BLKPRL said about reuniting with Lopez and Sabet. There is a whole community behind it with more artists like Oly and Godcloud who produced a soundtrack for the Cha Cha Lucha brand.
It’s fair that Lucha means fighter because that’s exactly what describes Lopez’s life. He fought to make it stand-up comedy for 20 years. He fought to keep his sitcom authentic amid the pressure from the network. And of course he fought for other artists like Prinze, Pryor and now Sabet to amplify their legacy just like Bullock raised his.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonyoushaei/2021/07/22/from-abc-sitcom-to-nfts-how-george-lopez-made-it-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]