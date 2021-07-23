Paresh Rawal says the film industry focuses on local stories: “Pagglait, Badhaai Ho! are wonderful examples’ | Bollywood





Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is delighted that Bollywood is now telling untold stories rooted in the country and not “plagiarized” international films, a trend, he said, prevalent until a few years ago. The 66-year-old, who has worked in the industry for nearly four decades, said the new generation of filmmakers have breathed a certain freshness into Hindi cinema. Paresh Rawal specifically cited the dramatic comedy Badhaai Ho! (2018) and this year’s Netflix film Pagglait, directed by Sanya Malhotra, as examples of novel storytelling. “We used to plagiarize foreign stories, then later they (the original creators) sue us. Now that doesn’t happen anymore. So now we focus on our local stories, which are much more superior. , dramatic and stimulating. Stories like Pagglait, Badhaai Ho! are wonderful examples, “Paresh told PTI. The change in Bollywood has also allowed artists to have consistent quality work, he said. Citing how the industry today has a much more organized system today, the actor, who himself has been an integral part of several landmark changes, said there are not just good stories, but also better storytellers. “A few years ago it was difficult to keep getting good work, but not anymore. Hindi cinema has been going through a golden phase for the last five or six years. There are new writers, directors, actors and a sector. disciplined financial. (The) work is completed on time and delivered. “ From the drama films of the ’80s, where he played mostly negative roles, from the’ 90s when Paresh began to emerge as a trusted performer with Sardar and National Award winner Woh Chokri in the 2000s, when he was switched to comedies with Hera Pheri, the actor has repeatedly proven his versatility. Paresh said his major turnaround came with Ketan Mehta’s Sardar in 1994, where he featured as freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “When I was doing Sardar, people asked Ketan Mehta how he felt about me for this role, because I only played bad characters. He told them he chose me only because I was a good actor. He spotted me because I was doing my job well, “he recalls. Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti Posts ‘Horrible Feeling’ Note After Kapil Sharma’s Post Left Her Out The actor, who was most recently seen in the sports drama Toofaan, said his biggest learning was that a good performance would never go unnoticed in any screen space. “I have no complaints from the industry. I have work to match my stature. You just have to keep doing your job sincerely and someone, somewhere, will definitely spot it. “I’m not a producer, screenwriter, director, or someone in the cinema family with whose help I can move forward. So all I have is my job and the dedication to keep going. all honesty, ”he added. Paresh is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2. The film is slated for release on Disney Hotstar on Friday.

