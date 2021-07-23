Ava DuVernay Sells Charming Mid-Century Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $ 2 Million





Filmmaker and director Ava DuVernay, known for her work on Selma and When they see us just sold his mid-century modern home in the Hollywood Hills. She bought the home for $ 1.9 million in 2017 and put it up for sale last year for $ 2.475. The house suffered a slight price drop from its original listing price, selling for $ 2.06 million earlier this month, according to its listing on Realtor.com. The mid-century modern property was built in the 1960s and measures 3,213 square feet with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The home is listed as having floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors, an open main floor, skylights, and a wraparound observation deck. As you move from the dining room to the kitchen, you’ll come across stainless steel appliances and concrete countertops. Additionally, the house has its own private art studio, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and a modest one-car garage. You like beautiful houses. U.S. too. Let’s get obsessed with them together. DuVernay now resides in her new home, a Mediterranean-style mansion in Los Feliz, which she bought in 2019 for $ 9.8 million. His new home is twice the size of the previous one at 6,320 square feet and has an Olympic-size swimming pool. This upgrade is not surprising as the A-list director racked up film deals left and right and in 2018 she signed a huge $ 100 million deal with Warner Brothers. TLDR: She definitely deserves to splurge! Follow House Beautiful on Instagram . Jada jackson

Editorial manager

Jada Jackson is a freelance Chicago multimedia journalist and graduate of Columbia College Chicago. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

