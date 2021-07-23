Feels like Ishq star Neeraj Madhav: “Unlike Bollywood, Malayalam cinema doesn’t idolize romance so much”

In Feels like Ishq segment, The interview, Neeraj Madhav is a Malayali boy who arrives in Mumbai in search of work but love finds it first. In 2019, Malayali star Neeraj took a “risk” and stepped into Hindi cinema with The Family Man web series and found a second home with her new audience.

With his second Hindi release, Feels Like Ishq, Neeraj found a perfect match in director Sachin Kundalkar, the Marathi filmmaker, who felt like an outsider in Bollywood for years before digital platforms provided an alternate space. . The two speak to indianexpress.com about their collaboration on the romantic short and how they overcame prejudices and linguistic prejudices in Bollywood.

What about Feels Like Ishq that prompted you to make it?

I am a big fan of Yash Chopra. I believe in romance and watching love stories. So why not make one? But being a writer-director, I didn’t write any. This wonderful story of Arati Raval Pandey has reached me.

It’s a beautiful short film about two people, a boy who is new to the city and a girl from the city, and their chemistry. The beauty of the story is that it takes place over the span of a day. So I decided to lead it. It was my draw.

Neeraj, is this for you the story or the character that attracted you to the film?

I would say 50/50. I really liked the story because it was grounded and compelling. And it’s a real-life scenario: A Malayali guy arrives in a bustling new town where he tries to adjust to the language.

It felt like a very realistic story to me, and the romance was very well written. But for me the real boost was when I met Sachin. We had a brief connection where our vibrations connected and I decided to do it.

Sachin, your filmography – 2007 drama Nirop, Gandha in 2008 and Rani Mukerji-starrer Aiyyaa (2012) – is a departure from your taste for romantic films. So when you first attempt a space, is there any particular nervousness that “will I be able to do it justice?” “

Yes, there is nervousness at the door of every movie. The whole challenge of making Feels like Ishq was that one has to become much younger in mind and spirit, because look at the spread of the stories that have been put together by Netflix. These are fresh and young stories.

What I like about Feels Like Ishq is the profiling of many cities, cityscapes. religions and age groups that have been merged. The challenge for me was to deliver a very realistic but also beautiful love story, while retaining its charm and dignity. That’s why I was excited and nervous at the same time.

But Neeraj and Zayn (Khan) and their chemistry was fantastic. It broke my nervousness. They both contributed a lot to the energy needed to create the characters. In love stories, actors count a lot. They played two characters that you meet every day in Bombay.

What took you nine years to return to Hindi cinema after Aiyyaa?



I made six feature films of different genres afterwards, in Marathi, because Marathi cinema allows you to do daring things. So many stories I wanted to do (in Hindi) but OTT wasn’t here to do the kinds of things you want to do like Netflix is ​​doing right now. So this is the time when we need to create stronger content and mix our energies with actors, producers and release our stories.

Neeraj, Feels Like Ishq comes after the huge success of the first season of The Family Man, where you played a drastically different man and two years later it still has an impact on audiences.

Have you ever thought that trying on a contrasting character at the start of your Bollywood career could be risky, as Hindi cinema audiences are not yet quite familiar with your bodywork in Malayalam cinema?

I’m so happy to have this character because you still have the baggage of a character that has been widely accepted. Then people tend to rank you. It was something I wanted to do, something different from Moosa (his character in The Family Man). And Feels Like Ishq came my way.

It was splendid. It was the right thing for me to do because usually if I do something close to Moosa there is always a comparison. So I’m glad I got to do something completely opposite because as an actor it’s exciting. You can represent your diversity.

But tell me, how did life change after The Family Man?

I must say that the prospect of looking at your work as to what you should choose and what kind of work you should be doing that has been positively affected. When you’re confined to a space, there’s a certain demographics you’re targeting and there’s a set of things that work there, so you tend to do the same, but when you have a larger audience, you can experiment.

The possibilities are endless and when you suddenly appeal to a Pan-Indian audience, there is so much exciting things to come. It is refreshing. I don’t necessarily always have to make Malayalam films. I can do some films in Malayalam, one series in Hindi, one film in Tamil. Maybe in the future you can also make a Hollywood film.

When I was approached for The Family Man in 2017 or 18, it was a time when OTT was picking up and I decided that I would take the risk, in the sense that I had to stay from my films for eight months, but I wanted to go because I’m always there when you pioneer and change happens.

For both of you, in your experience telling stories in the Hindi language, have you encountered any prejudices from the Hindi film industry where you felt like an outsider?

Sachin: I felt like an outsider in this industry before OTT came along and we felt like there was a stretch of beach in Bombay from Bandra to Versova which was called India by the industry. So if you don’t live by the sea in this part of Mumbai, you are outside the industry. As easy as that. But the OTTs came along and I started to feel that there was this beautiful cross pollination that these platforms do.

Look at us for example. I don’t know where I’m from but I work with Neeraj Madhav who is from Kerala a very popular actor Zayn Khan comes from a very powerful family in Bombay (Zayn is Aamir Khan’s niece) but doesn’t mention never his career, goes to the theater, works hard, gives auditions and creates reels with us on the set.

So take Feels Like Ishq as a setting now, the series we’re building and the walls are crumbling. I will no longer feel like a stranger. Thank you for requesting this. I no longer feel the hostility of Bollywood because times are changing thanks to OTT platforms. I hope Neeraj agrees with me.

Neeraj: Yes, because before, for a representation of the South to occur in a Hindi project, everything was stereotypical and (had) very little screen space and unimportant… Only a handful of good performances took place.

In this context, I would like to talk about my song “Namma Stories” which I did with Netflix which celebrates southern stories. A global platform extending south, recognizing the people there and talking to them is a good thing. There are rappers from four languages ​​in the song, I’m one of them.

This idea is widely welcomed at the moment. We are also a part of the country. It’s not like you don’t speak Hindi, you don’t belong to India. It is fading. At least as an audience, those boundaries are blurring and people recognize the southern contribution. Like I’m making movies in the north… I don’t even call it the north anymore. It’s a great time as an artist in India.

Neeraj, Bollywood audiences grew up on larger than life love stories. In fact, the way an actor captures an audience’s psyche by playing the desirable “romantic interest” on screen is unprecedented. As an actor, do you want to respond to this imagination?

Not really because I don’t want my characters to extend into people’s personal lives. It’s not something I want. But maybe my musical side I want that admiration but not as an actor. Also, let me correct you. I didn’t grow up watching these idolized movies because we didn’t have that… Unlike Hindi cinema, romance is not so much idolized in Malayalam cinema. So, just put some romance in a movie with actors who have never worked here. We have had stories.

Sure, we had commercial movies, romance stories, and stars, but we had stories to tell. So storytelling has always inspired me. I never wanted to be that actor, who played a romantic character and the girls would die for me. It has never been in my head and it never will be. I never took a liking to it.

But having a solid character is what I’ve always dreamed of because even Mohanlal, Mamooty, and even other stars made crazy characters in their prime and it’s not just love stories. Our fascination has never been around romance.