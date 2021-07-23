Live entertainment returns to Clark County Fair after year-long hiatus





It will be a different kind of entertainment, he said. We were so happy to find the entertainment again. As Blair is always proud to point out, unlike other fairs where patrons pay extra to watch a live show, all Clark County Fair entertainment is included in the price of admission. To explore Free of COVID-19 warrants, Clark County Fair opens Friday Free of COVID-19 warrants, Clark County Fair opens Friday Friday and Saturday will feature banjo player Glenn Parks, a fair returnee, at 4:30 p.m. in the shelter, while Razzamataz & Jazz will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Dean Simms Band has big tent shows on Friday, while the Eagles pay homage to Hotel California rocks who air classic hits on Saturday. Both shows are at 8 p.m. The Sundays of the fair have gained a reputation for strong presentations of Christian music. The Lawrenceville Church of the Gods program is in the shelter at 2 p.m., followed by the First Christian Church and Medway Christian Church concert at 5 p.m. in the large tent. We were so happy with it, this is one of the most fabulous shows with a wide range of modern and ancient Christian music, Blair said. Jeff Dunmire, who Blair says is known as Frank Sinatra of Springfield, will bring an easy listening style to the refuge on two occasions, at 2 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. For something more rock, you can’t beat the King of Rock and Roll. Ryan Roth as Elvis will rotate his hips, shake, shake and roll at 8 p.m. Monday in the big tent. David Wayne, who has a voice of George Jones but is versatile enough to do Ozzy Osbourne justice according to Blair, plays Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the shelter. More classic rock from a broomstick will be the 8 p.m. Big Tent show with The McCartney Project, a tribute to Paul McCartney, featuring solo and Beatles hits. The McCartney Project and the California Hotel have received positive reviews when they previously performed in Springfield and Blair said the fair enjoys programming acts that appeal to a wide range of visitors. To explore COVID cases reach 800 daily cases for the first time this month in Ohio COVID cases reach 800 daily cases for the first time this month in Ohio The Blue Leafs play easy rock at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the shelter. Wednesday and Thursday, perennial Clark County Fair country performers who honed their talent locally Hasting & Co. Wednesday and Wyatt McCubbin Thursday, both at 8 p.m. in the Big Tent. Local country music artist Wyatt McCubbin returns to the Clark County Fair this year. Contribution photo Kate Hasting and her family have been an integral part of the fair for years and will perform SPF U’s new song that matches the summer season as part of their set. Blair said McCubbin is always keen to perform and please the audience. To complete the entertainment on July 30, Dean Simms returns solo with his Louis Armstrong Satchmo show at 1 p.m., followed by Desert Wind at 5 in the refuge. The Tributes to Journey are one of the area’s most popular classic rock attractions, and New Frontiers brings it your way at 8 p.m. in the Big Tent. For more information, see the Clark County Fair webpage.

