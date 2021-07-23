Krishna Shroff Goes Bold On Magazine Cover, Rumored Tiger Shroff’s Girlfriend Disha Patani Says This Body Is Crazy | Bollywood





Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and younger sister of Jackie Shroff, wore black leather pants and chic opera gloves on a magazine cover. She seemed to pose topless. Sharing the cover on his Instagram page, Krishna Shroff wrote, TRAILBLAZIN, followed by a bunch of emojis. His post has attracted the attention of several celebrities. His brother Tiger Shroffs, rumored girlfriend Disha Patani commented, Insane this body. Elli AvrRam wrote, OMG !!!! Coverage of the year. Athiya Shetty and Deepshikha Nagpal dropped fire emojis, while Siddhanth Kapoor left heart-eye emojis. The photoshoot also drew praise from fans. One called it absolute fire while another said, Amazing you look @kishushroff. A third commented, Ab bollywood me aag lag ne vali he (She will set Bollywood on fire). A fourth wrote: Beautiful you with a well sculpted body. + Krishna, unlike Jackie and Tiger, does not want to become an actor. She and her brother started a chain of mixed martial arts gyms in 2019. She also recently debuted in a music video with Kinni Kinni Vaari. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna said that although she is proud of her family members and their accomplishments, she did not choose this life. She added that it is difficult to be constantly (being) judged or (being) talked about. Read also | Chutzpah review: Varun Sharmas’ new SonyLIV show has nothing stopping the scroll Krishna, who made a name for himself in the field of fitness, said that it gave him a sense of individuality. Coming from the family that I come from, it’s very difficult to walk away from that name and come out of that shadow and create anything for yourself. My brother did a fantastic job. And the physical form gave me a bit of that identity or that individuality. I will be forever grateful to him, she said.

