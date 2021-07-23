Film Industry Experts Discuss Need To Keep Hollywood Production In Los Angeles

Some large companies are moving TV and film production to places like New Mexico due to tax incentives, pressuring California state officials to create initiatives to keep the industry flourishing within of State.

New Mexico has a 35% tax incentive for the entertainment industry. Both Netflix and NBCUniversal have built studios in Albuquerque over the past year.

So far, in 2021, New Mexico has reportedly raked in $ 623 million from the entertainment industry.

“There is definitely a dearth of sound stages here in Los Angeles, both in numbers and in the modern sound stages that today’s productions demand, which is why you see people going to places like the New Mexico and others, ”said Zach Sokoloff, vice president of Hackman Capital Partners and director of development for Television City.

California has always been an attractive location for film production with its variety of landscapes.

“We have all kinds of exteriors, so it makes a lot of sense that people would want to shoot here. If you go 40 minutes in this direction you have the mountains, 40 minutes in this direction you have the beach and then all the We have the talent here for sure, and the infrastructure. People want to shoot here. They love to shoot in Los Angeles and California, but we just need better incentives and we need more space ” said Tema Staig, executive director of Women in Media and a producer on CAMERAderie films.

Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed a bill that gives Hollywood a financial boost. The new bill was proposed by lawmakers in July and Newsom signed it on Wednesday. It gives the television and film industry $ 330 million.

Under the bill, $ 150 million is allocated to build a new sound stage in the state. Sound stages are soundproof buildings or rooms used for the production of film and television content. The bill also pushes productions that receive soundstage credit to submit a diversity plan. It aims to create a workforce in Hollywood that mirrors California neighborhoods.

“We also created a program to create new soundstages, to get companies to create soundstages, because one of the things that is a bit of a bottleneck is that every soundstage in California is more or less full. We want to bring more sound stages to bring long term permanent jobs in the entertainment industry in California to keep him here. He was born here. He belongs here, “said Dee Dee Myers, well-known political adviser who is now a senior advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, and director of California Business and Economic Development.

Television City’s Sokoloff also weighed on the bill.

“It is truly encouraging to see the governor and the legislature unanimously pass the law and invest in one of the state’s largest and most important industries. These are rewarding productions that embrace inclusion. and are bringing new under-represented communities into the entertainment industry, so it’s not only that we’re recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’re doing it in a way that makes the industry more inclusive ” , Sokoloff said.

Television City is located in the Fairfax neighborhood. Numerous shows have been recorded or broadcast live in Television City and have also been the production location for several films. It is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Hackman Capital Partners and has already implemented diversity and inclusion initiatives.

He collaborated with Women in Media and its CAMERAderie initiative to run a training program for women seeking below-the-line production jobs. Participants learn multiple skills from experts at Television City and other studios owned by HCP and operated by The MBS Group. Television City supports this partnership through its $ 1 million commitment to Changing Lenses, the goal of which is to advance efforts to increase equity and diversity in the entertainment industry.

“I had this idea of ​​why not train more women to get involved. There have been great success stories and students are able to gain hands-on experience on real sets and productions and at the same time build their network. We ”I have shown over the last month that women can actually do this industry and they are killing it. They are doing well. They get jobs. They get noticed, ”said Irene Phan, vice president of finance and operations. to the MBS Group.

The next training session will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 24 and 25, 9 am-6pm at Television City, where more than 40 women will learn how to build “Hollywood” sets.