The Actors’ Equity Card, historically a challenge for actors and theater staff to acquire and maintain, is now easier to obtain, an initiative union leaders claim is aimed at strengthening equity and diversity.

The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 members nationwide, made the announcement Wednesday that any stage manager or actor who has worked professionally in the United States is now eligible to become a member of the union.

Prior to the Open Access program, membership was limited to those who were members of a sister union or worked for an equity employer.

The move was prompted by a desire to diversify AEA and an attempt to rectify past damage, according to AEA officials.

The old system had one major flaw: it made employers the gatekeepers of Equity membership, with almost no other path to membership, union president Kate Shindle said in an emailed statement. The union inadvertently contributed to the systemic exclusion of artists from BIPOC and other people with marginalized identities by maintaining a system in which being hired to work these contracts was a prerequisite for membership.

However, questions remain unanswered about the ramifications of this decision and the announcement has been held. with mixed reactions on social networks.

A potential increase in the membership of the AEA means there will be more competition in auditions for roles in Equity’s theatrical productions. The change is also temporary and effective until May 1, 2023, as the AEA establishes a permanent gateway to membership that addresses racial inequalities in access to union membership.

And the movement ultimately doesn’t change the gatekeepers who direct, produce, and make the casting decisions in the typically larger theaters that can afford Equity actors.

The casting is in the hands of casting directors, directors and producers, said Derek miller, John L. Loeb, Associate Professor of Humanities in the English Department at Harvard and Head of the Visualizing Broadway Project.

Miller said he was surprised by the change, but he hopes it will have the desired effect.

Casting is just a set of practices related to various ideologies about talent, merit and representation. And that is constantly changing, he said. So I think the fact that the pool of eligible actors would seem more diverse, if that actually comes to pass, and would encourage a shift in some of these ideas.

By the time the AEA was founded in 1913, there were debates over whether the union should be open or follow the closed shop model, Miller said. The organization has chosen to be a sold-out union, in order to uphold its contract and maintain its bargaining power and add a sense of professionalism to the action.

While there is a prestige image with an equity card, that’s not the reason most gig workers seek it out, said Christine essin, professor of theater history at Vanderbilt. Rather, it is for a sense of stability in an unpredictable area, including access to health care, pensions and wage standards.

Skeptics of the move to open access wondered the extent to which this was truly a diversity and inclusion initiative rather than increasing union dues after a particularly difficult year for actors in theater, with most venues closed during part of the pandemic . Thanks to Open Access, members who have let their membership expire can reinstate the initiation fees they have already paid credited to their membership.

However, Shindle denied that finances were behind the move.

I’m telling you the honest truth from the gods when I say that no part of it looked like some kind of money grabbing, Shindle said. Behind the Scenes of Deep Tran Magazines.

Essin is a little more skeptical.

Union decisions are always financial, she said in an email, adding that actors have also been reluctant to join Equity in the past for fear of not being able to find continuous work.

Being unionized means rejecting unorganized work and the possibility that a good role, even a poorly paid one, could be a launching pad for better employment, depending on what producers might see them play, she said. It also means that too many actors are taking on underpaid jobs, however, for the sake of visibility.

But more members means a stronger union, which means wages are likely to rise across the industry, Essin said. So the change could have the desired effect.

Ongoing discussions about the social safety net in the United States, such as the Universal Basic Income, child tax credits and pensions, will also continue to shape the changing role that unions, like the AEA, play. Miller said.

The AEA’s decision, coupled with the impacts of last summer’s racial justice protests and the pandemic, will likely spill over to other unions, such as those of directors, choreographers or backstage workers. And Miller said that could fundamentally change what it means to be a part of Equity, what Equity is and who serves Equity.

[The AEA] sees a lot of actors and managers who are just on the edge of union eligibility, he said. And to the extent that this group of people are more like the American people than the current members of Equity, if Equity can bring them in, strengthen their careers, and make American theater stronger and closer to the American people, then this is great.