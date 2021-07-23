Entertainment
What changes in AEA membership rules mean for theater
The Actors’ Equity Card, historically a challenge for actors and theater staff to acquire and maintain, is now easier to obtain, an initiative union leaders claim is aimed at strengthening equity and diversity.
The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 members nationwide, made the announcement Wednesday that any stage manager or actor who has worked professionally in the United States is now eligible to become a member of the union.
Prior to the Open Access program, membership was limited to those who were members of a sister union or worked for an equity employer.
The move was prompted by a desire to diversify AEA and an attempt to rectify past damage, according to AEA officials.
The old system had one major flaw: it made employers the gatekeepers of Equity membership, with almost no other path to membership, union president Kate Shindle said in an emailed statement. The union inadvertently contributed to the systemic exclusion of artists from BIPOC and other people with marginalized identities by maintaining a system in which being hired to work these contracts was a prerequisite for membership.
However, questions remain unanswered about the ramifications of this decision and the announcement has been held. with mixed reactions on social networks.
A potential increase in the membership of the AEA means there will be more competition in auditions for roles in Equity’s theatrical productions. The change is also temporary and effective until May 1, 2023, as the AEA establishes a permanent gateway to membership that addresses racial inequalities in access to union membership.
And the movement ultimately doesn’t change the gatekeepers who direct, produce, and make the casting decisions in the typically larger theaters that can afford Equity actors.
The casting is in the hands of casting directors, directors and producers, said Derek miller, John L. Loeb, Associate Professor of Humanities in the English Department at Harvard and Head of the Visualizing Broadway Project.
Miller said he was surprised by the change, but he hopes it will have the desired effect.
Casting is just a set of practices related to various ideologies about talent, merit and representation. And that is constantly changing, he said. So I think the fact that the pool of eligible actors would seem more diverse, if that actually comes to pass, and would encourage a shift in some of these ideas.
By the time the AEA was founded in 1913, there were debates over whether the union should be open or follow the closed shop model, Miller said. The organization has chosen to be a sold-out union, in order to uphold its contract and maintain its bargaining power and add a sense of professionalism to the action.
While there is a prestige image with an equity card, that’s not the reason most gig workers seek it out, said Christine essin, professor of theater history at Vanderbilt. Rather, it is for a sense of stability in an unpredictable area, including access to health care, pensions and wage standards.
Skeptics of the move to open access wondered the extent to which this was truly a diversity and inclusion initiative rather than increasing union dues after a particularly difficult year for actors in theater, with most venues closed during part of the pandemic . Thanks to Open Access, members who have let their membership expire can reinstate the initiation fees they have already paid credited to their membership.
However, Shindle denied that finances were behind the move.
I’m telling you the honest truth from the gods when I say that no part of it looked like some kind of money grabbing, Shindle said. Behind the Scenes of Deep Tran Magazines.
Essin is a little more skeptical.
Union decisions are always financial, she said in an email, adding that actors have also been reluctant to join Equity in the past for fear of not being able to find continuous work.
Being unionized means rejecting unorganized work and the possibility that a good role, even a poorly paid one, could be a launching pad for better employment, depending on what producers might see them play, she said. It also means that too many actors are taking on underpaid jobs, however, for the sake of visibility.
But more members means a stronger union, which means wages are likely to rise across the industry, Essin said. So the change could have the desired effect.
Ongoing discussions about the social safety net in the United States, such as the Universal Basic Income, child tax credits and pensions, will also continue to shape the changing role that unions, like the AEA, play. Miller said.
The AEA’s decision, coupled with the impacts of last summer’s racial justice protests and the pandemic, will likely spill over to other unions, such as those of directors, choreographers or backstage workers. And Miller said that could fundamentally change what it means to be a part of Equity, what Equity is and who serves Equity.
[The AEA] sees a lot of actors and managers who are just on the edge of union eligibility, he said. And to the extent that this group of people are more like the American people than the current members of Equity, if Equity can bring them in, strengthen their careers, and make American theater stronger and closer to the American people, then this is great.
Sources
2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2021/07/22/what-the-change-in-membership-rules-for-actors-equity-will-mean-for-the-theater-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]