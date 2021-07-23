Kang actor confirms variant theory





In Loki’s finale, He Who Remains claims his variants are coming. Now Jonathan Majors confirms that the variants are Kang the Conqueror.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers forLokiepisode 6. He Who Remains actor Jonathan Majors teased his evil variants in the Loki final, and now the theories that these variants are versions of Kang the Conqueror have been confirmed. In Loki episode 4, the Time Variance Authority brings Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) in front of the Time-Keepers for execution. There, the variants of Loki manage to free themselves and Lady Loki beheads one of the time keepers. Surprisingly, Time-Keepers turned out to be robots, and it’s obvious someone else is pulling the strings on VAT. Loki and Lady Loki are determined to reach for the person behind the TVA and bring it down. In the Loki final, they finally have the chance. After enchanting the matter-eating monster Alioth, the two variants of Loki arrive at the Citadel at the end of time. There, they finally meet the One Who Remains, the person behind the VAT. According to He Who Remains, the TVA is the only thing preventing an endless number of its variants from starting a multiversal war. But Lady Loki ignores his warnings and kills him anyway. The act leaves the Multiverse to lose in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Related: Kang Wanted Lady Loki To Kill Him – The Theory Explained Whoever remains is vague about its variants in the Loki final, but it’s now confirmed to be Kang the Conqueror. In the finale, Majors’ character teases that killing him will bring something much worse. “You came to kill the devil, didn’t you?he said to the Loki variants, adding, “If you think I’m evil, well wait until you meet my variants. “Although he does not give details of the terrible variants in progress, theMarvel Studios assembled documentary on the making of Lokireveals that the variants are Kang the Conqueror. In the documentary, Hiddleston says that the variant of whoever remains is “so scared“from is”Kang. ”Majors also confirms the revelation. There were clues to the true identity of the Remaining One.Lokidropped Kang the Conqueror Easter Eggs from the start. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the person who made the Keepers of Time Wishes come true at TVA, is Kang’s love interest from the Marvel comics, and the TVA logo even looks like the comic book version of Kang. . Additionally, on Disney’s Investor Day in 2020, Majors was announced as Kang in the upcomingAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While all signs indicated that the Majors were playing a variant of Kang the Conqueror in Loki, the documentary gives explicit confirmation. In addition to confirming that Kang is coming, the documentary sheds light on what fans can expect. Expanding on Hiddleston’s revelation, Majors opens up about his character, saying the idea behind He Who Remains was to give him the biggest canvas possible. “And then from there, as Kang begins to lift his head and do his deeds, in many ways he has no choice but to be in opposition or to be different from the One Who Remains.,” he says. The quote teases a very different iteration of Kang the Conqueror along the way. He Who Remain is an exaggerated Willy Wonka-style puppeteer for TVA in Loki, but he also has empathy. He understands that someone more ruthless and tyrannical will fill the void after him. More: Loki: Why The Villain Should Have Been A Loki Variant Lokiwill return in season 2. Lucifer’s Season 6 First Look Image Shows The Devil And A DeLorean

About the Author Bill Bradley

(85 articles published)

Bill is a seasoned reporter who has been covering entertainment and fandom since 2014. He’s done everything from scrapping the Game of Thrones pilot script in a library in Texas to finding out why Steve left Blue’s Clues. . He also enjoys eating Taco Bell and drinking chocolate milk. More from Bill Bradley

