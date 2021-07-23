The actor in kakhi uniform – The New Indian Express





Express news service KOCHI: Sadananthan Chepparambu, Assistant Deputy Inspector at Kudiyanmala Police Station in Kannur, is busy balancing his profession with his acting career. The cop turned artist has already acted in 25 films and in 15 of them as a police officer. Sadananthan is seeking entry into the Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records for describing the roles of police officers from three different eras while working as a cop. He says his record will be a boost for the Kerala Police Department. Sadananthan made his cop debut in the 2016 film Kavi Udheshichathu. “I was then appointed to the Irikkur police station in Kannur and we were put on duty at the scene of the shooting. There was a scene where the hero gets arrested. As the production team did not organize any junior artists, we were asked to play the stage. . I continued to take on police officer roles after that, ”says Sadananthan, who was previously a teacher at a private tutoring college. His childhood love for the theater led Sadananthan to follow his passion and his profession. Dilesh Pothan’s film Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum gave him a break as an actor. “I was active in cultural activities such as mimicry and theatrical performances at the school and college level. I was one of 21 police officers who were selected for Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum, ”he says. Sadananthan acted as a cop during the days of British rule in the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni and the post-independence officer wearing khaki panties in Arayakkadavil and the current generation police in films like Thondimuthalum Drikhsakshiyum. “I have to submit videos of my roles in these films to the people in charge of Limca and Guinness. I have not yet obtained my images from the film Arayakkadavil, ”he adds. As a police officer, says Sadananthan, his roles also help narrow the gap between the public and the police. “Reconciling art and profession is a challenge, but I am lucky that the department supports me well to follow my passion,” he says.

