Breaking Bad’s Hank actor Dean Norris plays Minecraft with Quackity





Actor Dean Norris, famous for his role in Breaking Bad’s Hank, made his debut in Minecraft. However, he decided to use Heisenberg as his gaming muse.

Content Warning: The following article contains references to drugs and drug use. Actor Dean Norris, who is best known for his role as DEA agent Hank Schrader in the critically acclaimed series breaking Bad, participated in its very first Minecraft play with YouTuber Quackity. It’s a bit out of place for such a serious actor to play such a calm and, sometimes, stupid game asMinecraft, but the results were certainly surprising. Minecraft has become one of the best-selling video games of all time since its debut in 2009. Millions of fans from all walks of life and ages have flocked to the sandbox game which allows gamers to create their own worlds in the world. of Minecraft. However, even with Hanks’ love of rocks and minerals, Minecraft is a hobby that Norris never took up, to the point where he apparently wasn’t even on the actors’ radar. And, like any good YouTuber in 2021, Quackity saw this as a golden opportunity to teach Norris the Minecraft Ropes. Related: Minecraft Player Gets Cheerful Warning Regarding Home Security The collaboration came after Quackity reached out to Norris on Twitter, asking the breaking Bad alum if he wanted to play Minecraft with them. However, it then turned out that not only did Norris never play Minecraft before, but he didn’t even know what it was. So after a flurry of back and forth on Twitter, Quackity and Norris arranged to play Minecraft together. And the final results, shared on Quackitys YouTube channel, were just as chaotic as you might expect. Quackity made up her skin to represent a very pixelated face of breaking Bads Bryan Cranston, while Norris himself chose to emulate Heisenberg’s character. Together, the duo put together a geometric motorhome, in order to help Norris feel a sense of familiarity in their new world, and started selling Cuboid Meth to one another. Minecraft patrons. Then, keeping the breaking Bad theme, the Minecraft players continued to emulate other scenes from the hit series (albeit with a very heavy dose of creative license). Norris is not the only one breaking Bad veteran of making headlines in the video game industry lately. Giancarlo Esposito, who played charismatic drug lord Gus Fring in the series, will portray Far cry 6Antagonist Antn Castillo when released this fall. Whether or not Esposito decides to take inspiration from Norris’ book and actually play Far cry 6 with streamers after its launch remains to be seen. As for Norris Minecraft future, the actor clearly had a great time playing with Quackity. Maybe the duo will team up again and continue with their breaking Bad-themedchaos. Or, maybe, it was just a wonder for the acclaimed actor. Only time will tell. Next: Minecraft Creator Notch Says It’s A Dead Game Minecraftis available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Android, and iOS platforms. Source: Quackity / YouTube Dead Space Remake teases Isaac’s return, coming to next-gen consoles and PCs

