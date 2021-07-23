Dogs, Yips And Wrong DatesExBulletin

toggle legend Apple TV +

This is a recap of the first episode of season 2 of Ted lasso. You absolutely don’t have to read it if you don’t want to be spoiled. You have been warned!

Highlights of the game

In a strong first season, Ted lasso survives a risky opening scene and opens a new avenue of inquiry: what about problems a miracle trainer can’t solve?

Game by game

Pop Quiz, Hot Stroke: The first season of your show about a brave English football (er, football) team was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. It was specifically recognized to create the feeling of being warmly hugged by your television and nestled in bed, which was a balm for viewers weary of the pandemic. How are you going to start season 2?

If you said “I’m going to kill a dog!” then you came to the same conclusion as the creators of Ted lasso, which opens the season with star player Dani Rojas accidentally sending team mascot Earl Greyhound to his last rest with an errant penalty kick.

Earl’s disappearance creates a GIF-fueled social media disaster that only puts more pressure on AFC Richmond, who is now halfway through his season, stuck in a long string of ties. (A string of ties that threatens to equal the record for most ties, which is currently … a tie.) Dani’s devastation is as intense as his excitement (can football still be life? ??), and the visual of him, still in uniform, trying to wash off the stench of death is a very funny, if not surprisingly, cut from Ted telling the press that he hopes Dani isn’t too hard on him. himself. But the stench of death isn’t so easy to shake off: Dani now has the barkings of a bewildering loss of simple abilities shrouded in superstition.

When Higgins suggests a sports psychologist, we learn that despite his stealthy emotional intelligence, Ted doesn’t think much about therapy (it didn’t do much for his marriage). Still, he allows Higgins to call on Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, played with terrific nuance by new actress Sarah Niles, to work with Dani. Ted is instantly pissed off when he realizes that Dr Sharon has some skills she lacks starting with speaking Spanish and French, which means she can literally communicate with team members more easily than he does before even starting her job. .

Niles is wonderful; it’s such a patient performance, as Dr Sharon knows she has a role to play with this team, but Niles brings her an observant quietude that is almost disconcerting as she is so different from the tone of the rest of the team. series. Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are not the center of his world. Dr. Sharon is there to help, like a therapist, not to effectively advance a plot or facilitate jokes, like a TV character.

At the end of the episode, when Dani raves about her work with Dr. Sharon and the other players eagerly queue for sessions, you can see a subtle change in the direction of the series this season. In Season 1, we learned how many creative and unexpected solutions Ted can offer players who are rightly wary of his expertise. We discovered all the ways in which he could, in a deep and meaningful way, touch people.

In season 2, Ted lasso becomes a show that also talks about solutions that it cannot offer, problems that it cannot solve on its own. Undermining Ted’s relentless positivity by showing his limits and pushing back reverence for his deep, folk wisdom just a little bit are important steps in balancing the whole thing and complicating Ted as a character. Keep an eye on Ted’s relationship with Dr. Sharon.

Meanwhile, Rebecca is done being mad at her ex-husband (for now) and is dating her. (Can every show just have Hannah Waddingham wearing beautiful sheath dresses and being an incredibly glamorous woman? That would improve almost everything, including cooking shows and news.) As the season opens, Rebecca is dating a drab but sociable costume that she’s ready for Keeley and Roy to check out on a double date. When they meet him, Keeley gently pedals how boring the guy is. But you don’t go to Roy Kent to have the truth presented nicely, and you don’t just talk to friends who don’t want to upset you if you want the big picture.

Roy admits that Rebecca’s date is “good”, but adds that “it’s not about him. It’s about why you think he deserves you.” Surprised both by Roy’s passion and the implicit high esteem in which he holds her, it doesn’t take Rebecca long, while listening to “Wise Up” (a clever reminder of a previous Magnolia joke), realize Roy is right. Rebecca has had a lovely trip of cookie-assisted self-discovery, and this just isn’t a place for a guy who is just “fine”. (Besides, the Ted lasso people sent out a promotional package last year that included a version of Ted’s cookies. And … if someone brought this to me everyday, that would make me a nicer person too.)

Other stories to watch out for:

Nate, who took over as a coach at the end of last season, is now the ruthless master builder of Will, the new kid who has taken over Nate’s less glamorous locker room duties. As nice as we know Nate, he hasn’t done a great job so far in adjusting to a position of authority. Can Nate gain confidence and keep his heart soft and open?

Sam, who played a modest role in Richmond’s Roy Kent last season, is stepping up his first post-Roy-Kent season. He is increasingly becoming a leader on and off the pitch. Honestly, the producers giving more screen time to Toheeb Jimoh are in themselves an A-plus coaching gesture.

Speaking of Roy, who retired last season, he now coaches his niece Phoebe’s football team (and he owes her over 1,200 pounds), but Keeley pushes him to consider working as a commentator. Roy Kent Uncensored would make quite the recurring TV segment. How much would he end up with this swear pot?

And where is Jamie Tartt, last seen helping to win the deciding game against Richmond for Man City? Well, right now he’s appearing on a reality show called Lust conquers all, where he announces in his intro: “I am the top scorer on the island. Sexually. “Please let us enter a sound file of this pronunciation” sek-sha-leh “into the Smithsonian. Future generations should know.

This week at Ted

Pic Ted

Rebecca: “This guy I saw, John”

Ted: “STAMOS?”

Analytical Ted

“You suffered an improbable and tragic coincidence. Not too different from those seen throughout Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 opus Magnolia. “

Random Ted

Ted: “Can I be true for a second? Give my meal a second?”

Coach Beard: “Put down your beer and tell your buddy how are you feeling for a second?”

Ted repository:

Boba Fett, Diane Sawyer, The biggest loser, Loretta Lynn / Dolly Parton / Shania Twain, Pringles (“fever for flavor”), The last Samourai, Paul Bunyan, Voldemort, Macbeth, Hamilton, gin flowers

Online reading of the week

Coach Beard: “She looks fuuu-uuuun.”

Help of the week

Sam Obisanya, for recalling that athletes do not only take showers: “Some of us prefer to take long baths at home.”

Stealth MVP

Ellie Jadav, who plays Phoebe’s teammate, holds the ice pack to her head and shouts, “YOU KNOW THAT, COACH!